Show chorus
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Show Chorus of Sweet Adelines performs Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m. at the City Opera House in a show featuring Miriam Pico, The Ukulele Orchestra of Suttons Bay and Sashay Quartet. Tickets $25.
Chili cook-off
TRAVERSE CITY — The annual Chili Cook-Off to benefit Blessings in a Backpack happens Nov. 9 at Classic Motor Sports. Chili Registration starts at 10 a.m. and tasting beginning at 11 a.m. All proceeds benefit Father Fred’s Blessings in a Backpack.
Marine Corps birthday
KALKASKA — Area Marines celebrate the Marine Corps birthday with a traditional military breakfast at G’s Restaurant from 9-11 a.m. Nov. 9. The senior Marine present will conduct the annual reading of Marine Corps General Order #47. Free, public, funds raised will be donated to the Marine Corps Toys for Tots Campaign.
Mental health fund
CHARLEVOIX — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Foundation donates a $50,000 grant to the Health Department of Northwest Michigan at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 12 at 220 West Garfield Ave. in Charlevoix to the ‘Mom Power’ program — a 13-week class aimed at improving mental health in Antrim, Charlevoix, Emmet and Otsego county moms.
Nonprofit info session
TRAVERSE CITY — Five-county area nonprofits considering applying for an Impact 100 Traverse City grant can attend an informational session Nov. 14 at NMC University Center, Room 7, 2200 Dendrinos Dr. Session times: 9-11:30 a.m.; or 1-3:30 p.m. Email grants@impactTC.org to register.
Community shopping
TRAVERSE CITY — Shop Your Community Day is Nov. 9. Participating businesses donate 15 percent of sales to TCAPS Student Support Network for non-academic needs like food, clothing, eyeglasses and transportation.
LMCU essay contest
TRAVERSE CITY — An essay contest named for Lake Michigan Credit Union founder Lloyd F. Hutt is open to eligible high school seniors to win one of 15 $2,000 college scholarships. Topic: In 30 years, what’s the one thing you hope you still have and why? Length: 750-1,500 words. Jan. 31 deadline.
Holiday craft show
ALDEN — Torch Area Artisans Guild of Annual Holiday Arts and Craft Show on Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. — 3 p.m. at the Alden Community Center. Free.
Vets for peace
TRAVERSE CITY — Veterans for Peace will have their monthly meeting Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. downstairs at Horizon Books downtown. Public welcome.
Holiday art show
TRAVERSE CITY — Woodcreek Holiday Art & Craft Show is Nov. 16 from 9 a.m. — 4 p.m. at Woodcreek Lodge, 501 Woodcreek Blvd. Vendon space available: Cornelia 231-421-9271 or yodercm@earthlink.net.
Racism discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse Humanists hosts Anna Dituri of the ACLU Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. at the Traverse Area District Library, 610 Woodmere. Topic is ACLU’s Smart Justice Campaign, an effort to eliminate racism in the criminal legal system and reduce the state’s jail and prison population. Public welcome. Free.
Climate lobby meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Citizens’ Climate Lobby meets Nov. 12 from 6-8:30 p.m. at Central Methodist Church, 222 N. Cass. Newcomers arrive at 5:45 p.m. Contact Elizabeth Dell 231-499-6747; michigan@citizensclimatelobby.org.
Musicale performs
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Musicale hosts a musical program featuring piano and voice of Meredith Parsons McComb at First Congregational Church on Center Road on Nov. 14 at 1 p.m.
Book signing
NORTHPORT — Newbery award-winning author Lynne Rae Perkins from Suttons Bay will sign her new book, “Wintercake” at Dog Ears Books Nov. 16, at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.