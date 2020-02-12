Census recruitment
TRAVERSE CITY — The U.S. Census Bureau hosts a census taker recruitment event from 7:30-9:30 a.m. Feb. 13 at Big Apple Bagel. Representatives are available to answer questions.
South City Revival concert
BELLAIRE — South City Revival performs at 8:30 p.m. Feb. 14 at Short’s Brewing Company. The Chicago-based quintet plays Americana and alt-country tunes.
Local author releases book
TRAVERSE CITY — Local Christian author Shelly Skiver recently released a new book about hopelessness titled “Resurrecting Your Hope....Reignite the Hope You’ve Lost.” The text is available in paperback and e-book at Amazon.com.
More than 100 quilts donated
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Senior Center Network’s Stitches of Kindness group recently donated more than 120 handmade quilts and blankets to local emergency responders and hospice agencies. The “Covers of Love” are given to people experiencing trauma or are at the end of their life. Call 231-922-4911 to learn more or get involved.
SCI-MA-TECH registration
TRAVERSE CITY — Eighth graders attending either Central High or West Senior High schools next year may apply for the SCI-MA-TECH program. The curriculum emphasizes science, math and technology. Applications are due March 1. More details: 231-933-1782.
Nonprofit grants available
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Track Club opens its spring 2020 grant cycle to area nonprofits that support running or walking for health, fitness and recreation. Awards are coordinated through the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation. Applications are due March 15. Contact: scholarships@gtrcf.org.
Call for sponsors, vendors
TRAVERSE CITY — Bay Area Senior Advocates seeks sponsors and vendors for its annual “Ideas for Life” senior exposition, set from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 20 at Grand Traverse County Civic Center. Registration is open to businesses and organizations offering services or products for older adults. This year’s theme is “EnVision 2020.” More details: 231-929-7083.
