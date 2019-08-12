Public input sessions
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Downtown Development Authority hosts public input sessions Aug. 13-23. People are invited to comment on the Lower Boardman River Unified Plan, which includes how to protect and restore the river.
Upcoming events:
• 8-10 a.m. Aug. 13 at Morsels
• 5-7 p.m. Aug. 14 at The Little Fleet
• 5:30-9 p.m. Aug. 16 and 23 during Friday Night Live on Front Street
• 7:30 a.m. to noon Aug. 17 and 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 21 at Sara Hardy Downtown Farmers Market
• 4-6 p.m. Aug. 19 at Rare Bird
• 8-10 a.m. Aug. 20 at BLK/MRKT
• 4-6 p.m. Aug. 20 at Workshop Brewing Company
• 9-11 a.m. Aug. 22 at Traverse City Senior Center
Nature collage session
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area hosts the “ART: Nature’s Patterns and Textures” session at 1 p.m. Aug. 15. Use stamps to create a collage. Cost is $8 per person.
Bike show, swap meet
BUCKLEY — The Buckley Vintage Bicycle Show and Swap Meet is set from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 17 at 379 W. Wexford Ave. Vendors register and set up starting at 8:30 a.m. Cost is $10 per booth or $2 per bike. More information: 231-269-3440; buckleyhdw@gmail.com.
Annual pig roast
TRAVERSE CITY — The Old Mission Peninsula American Legion serves its annual pig roast from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Aug. 17. Cost is $12 per person. Takeout is available. Contact: 231-223-4433.
Parenting series begins Aug. 19
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse MSU Extension offers parenting classes on Mondays from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 19 through Sept. 30. Topics include setting limits, building character, promoting independence and more. Classes are free. Registration: trautner@msu.edu; 231-779-9480.
Scouts complete trail work in Alaska
SITKA, Alaska — Scout Troop 10, of Arcadia, Michigan, recently refurbished about 100 yards of trail in Sitka, Alaska, during their two-week stay this summer. The group, called the Tundra Knights, dedicated 96 hours toward improving the trails. The Indian River trail project included removing wooden steps, cutting roots and moving aggregate (crushed rock) up hills. Scout leader Bill Kennis, 11 Scouts and five adult leaders participated in the Blaine Christian Church-sponsored trip.
Fundraiser tickets on sale
TRAVERSE CITY — Tickets are available for the “Artists for FLOW” fundraiser, set from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 11 at Higher Art Gallery. Regional artists were invited to create water-themed works to sell at this event. Live music, wine and food are also included. Sales support local nonprofit For Love of Water. Tickets are $30. Contact: 231-252-4616.
