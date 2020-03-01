Weight restrictions
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Road Commission enforces seasonal weight and speed restrictions starting at 6 a.m. March 2 on county roads. The commission will not issue verbal permits or exceptions and overload permits are suspended. Visit gtcrc.org for a list of restricted and non-restricted roads. Call MDOT at 800-787-8960.
Railroad society meets
TRAVERSE CITY — Railroad Historical Society of Northwest Michigan meets at 7 p.m. March 3 at Great Lakes Children’s Museum. The program covers the California Surfline, train travel along the Southern coast. For more: rrcollector321@gmail.com.
Watercolor basics
INTERLOCHEN — Adults are invited to “Introduction to Watercolor Painting” from 1-3 p.m. March 4 at Interlochen Public Library. Bring watercolor brushes, paints and paper. Call 231-276-6767 or visit the library to register.
Volunteer informational
TRAVERSE CITY — Maritime Heritage Alliance hosts the Volunteer Open House from 4-6:30 p.m. March 4 in the Boat Shop. Learn about crewing, working with youth programs, event planning, maintenance, administrative tasks and other roles.
Roadwork open house
BENZONIA — MDOT hosts an open house from 5-7 p.m. March 4 at Benzonia Township Hall. Get an update on the final design and construction schedule for repaving work on U.S. 31 from M-115 to south of the Betsie River. The project is scheduled to begin March 23. Call 517-335-4381.
Historical talk
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Mission Peninsula Historical Society meets at 6 p.m. March 5 at Peninsula Community Library. Local author Karen Rieser presents “The History of Education on the Old Mission Peninsula.” Visitors and new members are welcome. Donations help maintain historical sites. More details: 231-947-0947.
Band kicks off tour
TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan band Biomassive kicks off its “Synth-Henge Tour” from 8-11 p.m. March 5 at Studio Anatomy. Opening are Avid Kain and WavRunner. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door. Call 231-409-7946.
Youth art program
TRAVERSE CITY — Arts for All of Northern Michigan launches the “Art of VisABILITY” program for high school students with or without disabilities. Explore inclusion and exclusion themes with professional artists for six sessions. Students receive a stipend upon completion and their works are exhibited. Applications due March 6. Details: melissa@artsforallnmi.org.
High school play
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City West Senior High students open their play “Peter and the Star Catcher” at 7 p.m. March 6. The story is based on the children’s book and is a prequel to Peter Pan. The show also goes on at 7 p.m. March 7 and 13-14. Contact: 231-920-0190.
Parents’ night
TRAVERSE CITY — Woodland School hosts an open house for interested parents from 9-11 a.m. March 7 at 7224 Supply Road. The public charter school offers tuition-free education for kindergarten through eighth grade. Enrollment applications are due by midnight March 12. A lottery takes place March 13. Questions: 231-947-7474.
