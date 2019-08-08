Tables on the Tip
NORTHPORT — The Tables on the Tip reception goes from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 8 at the Village Arts Building. Northport Arts Association members created works from tables. The show and sale continues from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 9-10. More details: 616-560-6042.
Outdoor concert
ELK RAPIDS — Northern Michigan singer-songwriter Jen Thomas performs with Will Thomas and Jon Timm at 7 p.m. Aug. 8 at Twisted Fish Gallery. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to this outdoor show. A $5 donation is appreciated.
Garage, bake sale
TRAVERSE CITY — Fellowship Church in Traverse City hosts a one-day, congregational garage and bake sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 10.
Photography tour
TRAVERSE CITY — Photographers of all levels are welcome to the annual PreservationWorks Benefit Tour Aug. 10 at the Village at Grand Traverse Commons. Visit cottages and the 1885 steam tunnel. A lunch break is included. Proceeds help preserve the former Traverse City State Hospital buildings. Registration: 231-941-1961.
Poetry workshop
LELAND — Local author Teresa Scollon leads a poetry workshop at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 10 at Leland Township Library. Writers of any skill level are welcome. More details: 231-256-9152.
Big band show
Peshawbestown — Jukebox Saturday Night starts at 8 p.m. Aug. 10 at Leelanau Sands Casino Showroom. The big band show celebrates Glenn Miller, Duke Ellington, Tommy and Jimmy Dorsey, Harry James and others. Riser row seats are $30; table seats are $45. Purchase at StarTickets.com, the casino’s Players Club or Turtle Creek Casino gift shop.
Highway work starts Aug. 12
LELAND — MDOT plans to begin repaving and chip sealing work along M-22 and M-204 on Aug. 12. The $2.2 million project covers M-22 from M-204 north to Reynolds Street in Leland, M-204 in Lake Leelanau and M-204 east to M-22 in Suttons Bay. Traffic will be reduced to one lane during the day until Nov. 2.
Capitol women lecture
KINGSLEY — Michigan State Capitol Historian and Curator Valerie Marvin speaks at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 14 at 115 E. Blair St. in Kingsley and Aug. 15 at Golden Fellowship Hall in Interlochen. Marvin presents “Capitol Women: Pioneering Women at Work Under the Dome.” An optional lunch is served at noon. Cost is $3 for ages 60 and older, $5 for others. Call 231-922-2080 to sign up by Aug. 12.
Creation session
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum opens its Maker Space from 1-3 p.m. Aug. 12. Kids can create stick and finger puppets.
Memorial fund honors librarian
ELK RAPIDS — The Friends of Elk Rapids District Library established the Becky Travis Memorial Fund to honor the former librarian who died recently. The “$10K in 10 Days” challenge aims to raise $5,000, which will be matched. Donations support a new space and programs. The fundraiser ends Aug. 17. More details: 231-498-3487.
Author releases children’s book
TRAVERSE CITY — Readers can purchase local author Valeri McCarthy’s newest book “Let’s Go, Milo!” on Amazon.com. The kids’ book uses illustrations to encourage outdoor activities. Proceeds support the Boys and Girls Club of America and the Humane Society of the United States.
Call for artists
TRAVERSE CITY — The Women’s Resource Center seeks local artists to participate in the 10th annual Art Show on Nov. 2. Call 231-946-4180 to learn more.
Game Day Aug. 10
INTERLOCHEN — Teens and kids can attend Game Day from 2-4 p.m. Aug. 10 at Interlochen Public Library. Families can play board games and young kids can play with toys.
