Book signing
NORTHPORT — Michigan writer and historian Larry Massie signs books from 1-3 p.m. Oct. 12 at Dog Ears Books. He penned 20 books about Michigan history and received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Historical Society of Michigan.
Arty Party 2019
LELAND — The annual Arty Party opens with a reception at 4 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Old Art Building. Area artists offer original acrylics, glass, pastel, photography and other works. The show is open from 3-7 p.m. Oct. 18, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 19 and noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 20.
Restaurant week
PETOSKEY — Petoskey Restaurant Week features meal deals Oct. 18-25 at area restaurants. Three courses are available for $15-35 for lunch or dinner. Participants include City Park Grill, Palette Bistro, Roast & Toast, The Side Door Saloon and others. Contact: 231-347-4150.
Pilgrimage information
TRAVERSE CITY — Rev. Michael Driscoll provides information about an upcoming trip after the 4 p.m. Oct. 19 and 9 and 11 a.m. Oct. 20 Mass at St. Francis Church. Driscoll leads a walking pilgrimage to Santiago de Compostela, Spain, from June 6-17. More information: maggiequinn1@charter.net.
Grants available
TRAVERSE CITY — Delta Kappa Gamma Phi Chapter
offers Geraldine Page
Grants-in-Aid for public school educators and principals in the Grand Traverse area.
The award can pay for classroom materials and projects or conferences and advanced degrees. Applications are due Oct. 20. More information: dkggta@gmail.com.
