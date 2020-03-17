Restrictions waived
TRAVERSE CITY — MDOT recently lifted seasonal weight restrictions for motor carriers and drivers providing direct assistance related to the coronavirus outbreak. This may include essential services such as medical care or supplies like food.
Line repair closes lane
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Road Commission plans to close the northbound lane of Four Mile Road between Oak Drive and U.S. 31 on March 17. DTE crews repair a high-pressure main north of the railroad tracks starting at 8 a.m.
Wedding expo put off
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northern Michigan Wedding Expo will be postponed after the CDC recommended limiting gatherings to 50 people or fewer. The event was set to take place at Kirkbride Hall on March 18.
Event organizer Megan Fuller said in an email that they plan to work with the Village at Grand Traverse Commons venue to reschedule this spring.
“We will inform all vendors and attendees with any new details as soon as they become available,” Fuller said.
Yoga class canceled
TRAVERSE CITY — Oryana canceled its March 21 yoga class at New Moon Yoga Studio. Contact: 231-947-0191.
Shoulder pain workshopTRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Knee and Shoulder Solution offers a free workshop at 10 a.m. March 21 at Whole Health Traverse City. Learn about paint relief and increasing motion in the shoulder. Registration: 231-943-2100.
Test kitchen postponed
TRAVERSE CITY — Cherry Republic postpones its Traveling Test Kitchen that was set to return to six stores this spring. The retailer plans to reschedule.
Legion fundraiser
CADILLAC — American Legion Post 531 sponsors a chili cook-off from 3-6 p.m. March 21. Pay $5 for chili, coffee or punch and dessert. Beers are $2 each. Feathers and Fur plays rock, country and blues till 11 p.m. Proceeds fund post renovations and projects for local veterans. Questions: 231-884-1780.
Fundraiser postponed
TRAVERSE CITY — The Hoops for Gabriella Basketball Game between Blair Township Emergency Services and Leland Township Fire Department is postponed. Details: 231-276-9354.
Installation canceled
TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Lakes Community Church canceled the installation of new pastor Sam Jun. The service is postponed until the summer.
Trimdown event moved
TRAVERSE CITY — The TC Trimdown Weight-Out will not take place at the NMC Hagerty Center. Participants can schedule a session from 3-7 p.m. March 24 at the Traverse City Record-Eagle basement conference room. Available times will be posted on the Record-Eagle’s social media pages.
“We have heard an overwhelming amount of feedback from participants requesting to still hold this event,” said organizer Megan Fuller.
The Record-Eagle hosts a Virtual Awards Ceremony March 25 to announce the grand prize winners, who will receive checks via mail instead of in person.
Yoga studio open
TRAVERSE CITY — Yoga for Health Education plans to stay open for its current session of classes, which ends March 29. Yogis should bring their own mat. Classes will resume April 6, depending on the circumstances. The facility follows protocols set by the Village at Grand Traverse Commons and the state. Questions: 231-922-9642.
Students get certificatesTRAVERSE CITY — Brilliant Books will give a $10 gift certificate to each of the 288 Battle of the Books participants, fourth and fifth grade students. The National Writers Series canceled the final event on March 15.
because of coronavirus concerns.
