Coast Guard scholarships
TRAVERSE CITY — Coast Guard Foundation accepts scholarship applications until March 15. Children of active duty, reserve or retired Coast Guard members may apply for $1,000 to $5,000 awards for undergraduate education. Contact: 860-535-0786.
Community college awards
SCOTTVILLE — West Shore Community College accepts scholarship applications from current students or those planning to attend during the 2020-21 year. Students must complete the FAFSA to qualify for a need-based award. Applications are due March 15. Contact: 231-843-5518.
Talk canceled
ALDEN — George Robson’s March 15 talk at Alden District Library is canceled. The library is working to reschedule. Contact: 231-331-4318.
‘Community Connects’ program
TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Lakes Community Mental Health hosts the free “Community Connects” program from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 16 at Leelanau Studios. The theme is “Building Relationships in the Community.” Learn about Traverse House Clubhouse and peer support, view a short movie and enjoy lunch. More details: 231-935-3963.
Old Mission history talk
TRAVERSE CITY — Author Karen Rieser presents her latest book “The History of Education on Old Mission Peninsula” at 6:30 p.m. March 16 at Peninsula Community Library. Books are available for purchase and signing.
Genealogical society gathers
KALKASKA — Kalkaska Genealogical Society meets at 7 p.m. March 16 at Kalkaska County Library. More information: 231-258-9411.
Homeowner information sessions
TRAVERSE CITY — Habitat for Humanity- Grand Traverse Region hosts information sessions about its homeownership program this month. Qualified applicants need good credit, a steady job earning 30-60 percent of the area median income, low personal debt and willingness to work with Habitat. More details: 231-941-4663; kenglish@habitatgtr.org.
Upcoming sessions:
- 6 p.m. March 16 at Foster Family Community Health Center
- 6 p.m. March 25 at Grand Traverse County Veterans Affairs Office
Early college information
TRAVERSE CITY — TBA Early College hosts a parent and student meeting at 5:30 p.m. March 17 at the Career-Tech Center. Learn about earning college credits and pursuing technical education training during high school. Registration is required at 231-922-6425 or adarga@tbaisd.org.
One of state’s oldest airports will close
PARK TOWNSHIP — A small airport whose history includes pilot training during World War II will close after a western Michigan community rejected a property tax for upgrades.
Critics said any improvements would benefit airport users but not other members of the public in Ottawa County’s Park Township. The 10-year millage was defeated Tuesday, 56.3% to 44.6%.
The paved runway will be removed by Oct. 1, MLive.com reported.
“My hope and my wish is we come together as a community and identify how we can best use this site in an open-space recreational context for the community,” township Manager Howard Fink said.
The airport was created in 1937. It was a hub for corporate planes, but West Michigan Regional Airport in Holland has picked up a lot of that business.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.