Lane closure
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Road Commission plans to close about 100 feet of M-37 from 8 a.m.
to 3 p.m. March 10. The
northbound lane will be closed so crews can work
on the shoulder across from Wilson Road.
Jazz concert
TRAVERSE CITY — Detroit saxophonist Marcus Elliott performs with Laurie Sears and the Jeff Haas Trio from 6-8:30 p.m. March 12 at West Bay Beach.
Suit Up event
TRAVERSE CITY — GVSU hosts its Suit Up event from 6-9 p.m. March 13 at J.C. Penney. NMC and GVSU students, alumni, staff and faculty may receive 60 percent off career dress clothes, shoes and accessories.
Call for artists
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Lake Woman’s Club invites artists to enter the annual juried art fair on July 15. Exhibitors are chosen based on originality, creativity, media and sales appeal.
Indoor and outdoor spaces are available. Entry is $15. Applications are due March 13.
More information: glwcartfair@gmail.com; 231-412-0214.
Hope Not Handcuffs training
TRAVERSE CITY — Hope Not Handcuffs hosts training sessions from 10 a.m. to noon March 14 at Addiction Treatment Services and 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 16 at the Dennis Finch Law Enforcement Center.
Volunteers, called angels, learn how to assist with paperwork and support individuals while they wait for a treatment option at the police department. Completed applications and registration are required. Questions: suzy@hopenothandcuffs.com.
Financial planner signs book
TRAVERSE CITY — Financial planner Brian Ursu signs his book “Now What? A Practical Guide to Figuring Out Your Financial Future” from noon to 2 p.m. March 14 at Horizon Books. Ursu discusses investments, debt management, home buying and more.
Ireland travel talk
TRAVERSE CITY — Local author Leslie Lee signs her book “Leslie’s Field Guide to Ireland” from 3-5 p.m. March 14 at Horizon Books. Lee covers history, travel tips and more.
Trojan athletics fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — TC Central Trojan Athletic Boosters hosts the Trojan Booster Bash from 7-11 p.m. March 14 at the Park Place. Adults can enjoy live and silent auctions while DJ Sweet n’ Low plays Motown classics. Tickets are $50 each. VIP tables are available. Reservations: tctrojanbash@gmail.com.
Celebrating Harriet Tubman
EAST LANSING — Traverse City Central High School’s Vocal Majority and MSU Women’s Chamber Ensemble performs “The Journey of Harriet Tubman” at 7 p.m. March 14 at University United Methodist Church. Seats are $12 for adults and $10 for seniors. Admission is free for students with an ID. MSU College of Music box office: 517-353-5340.
