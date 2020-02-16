TCAPS earns grant
TRAVERSE CITY — TCAPS recently obtained a $10,000 grant from the Art and Mary Schmuckal Family Foundation.
The award funds the Intense Student Support Network, collaboration between social workers and school staff that aims to remove barriers to learning.
The ISSN provides backpacks, school supplies, food, clothes and extracurricular activities.
Health region receives fundsTRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan Community Health Innovation Region received a total of $640,000 in grants from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Rotary Charities of Traverse City.
MDHHS funding includes support for three community connection hubs that provide resources, daily operations and a community improvement plan.
Rotary Charities provided a Systems Change Accelerator Grant to improve sector coordination, health equity and responses to residents.
New chat available
TRAVERSE CITY — Alzheimer’s Foundation of America recently launched a new chat system on its website.
Licensed social workers are available to answer questions and support families affected by Alzheimer’s or other dementia-related diseases.
Messages can be translated into 90 different languages.
Visit alzfdn.org to use the chat box or text 646-586-5283 to access the helpline. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends.
Call for artists
MARQUETTE — The DeVos Art Museum at Northern Michigan University accepts submissions for its annual “North of the 45th” exhibition. Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota artists who live above the 45th parallel may enter works in all media until March 16.
Cost is $20 for up to five images. Contact: 906-227-1481.
Scholarships available
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Area Chamber of Commerce offers the Annette Basler Memorial Scholarship.
Two $1,000 awards are available to graduating seniors who are permanent Green Lake Township residents or attended Interlochen Elementary School at least one year.
See a school counselor for an application or contact 231- 276-7141. Mail forms to P.O. Box 13 in Interlochen, MI 49643 by March 31.
Scholarship for women available
TRAVERSE CITY — High school juniors are invited to apply for the 2021 Distinguished Young Women of Michigan Scholarship Program. Contestants are judged based on academic achievement, physical fitness, performing arts talent and an interview.
Applications are due April 15. More information: Michigan@distinguishedyw.org.
