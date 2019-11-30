December benefit
TRAVERSE CITY — Morsels Espresso + Eatables supports Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan through its Doughnation program.
The month features bite-sized baked treats called “it’s a big deal,” flourless dark chocolate cake topped with milk chocolate frosting and a chocolate chunk.
The bakery plans to donate 25 cents to the organization for every item sold through Dec. 31.
Christmas story tour
TRAVERSE CITY — The free “Make Room for Jesus” tour is available Dec. 1 through Jan. 6 at a Traverse City residence. Adults and kids ages 3 and older are invited to learn about the biblical Christmas story as they walk through the house.
Children receive a free nativity figure, while adults can take home frankincense and myrrh. Tours are limited to six people at a time.
Call 231-929-9327 to make an appointment.
Impact Day
TRAVERSE CITY — Lucky’s Market hosts Impact Day from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 3. Ten percent of sales benefit Food Rescue, a Goodwill Industries of Northern Michigan program.
Giving Tuesday fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — North Peak Brewing Company hosts a Giving Tuesday event from 3-7 p.m. Dec. 3. A dollar from every pint benefits TART Trails. Northern United Brewing Company plans to match every dollar, up to $2,500, from new donors to the recreational nonprofit.
Buffalo Ridge Open House
TRAVERSE CITY — TART Trails hosts the Buffalo Ridge Open House from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at Garfield Township Hall. See MSU students’ ideas for a Buffalo Ridge Trail expansion between Creek Side Drive and Zimmerman Road.
Book club meeting
BELLAIRE — Mindfulness Book Club meets at 4 p.m. Dec. 4 at Bellaire Public Library. The group gathers on the first Wednesday of each month.
Happy hour benefit
TRAVERSE CITY — Paddle Antrim hosts a happy hour event from 4-6 p.m. Dec. 4 at Rare Bird Brewpub. Proceeds from food and drink sales fund the Chain of Lakes Water Trail.
Cheese and art event
TRAVERSE CITY — “The Art of: Pairing Cheese and Art” begins at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Dennos Museum. Snacks provided by the Cheese Lady. Tickets are $10 for members, $15 for others. Purchase via Brown Paper Tickets. More details: 231-995-1029.
Film series continues
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library hosts the “Cinema Curiosa” film series at 8 p.m. Dec. 6 in the McGuire Community Room. The 2013 film “Jingle Bell Rocks!” (not rated) explores alternative Christmas music.
Girls in Audio Tech
TRAVERSE CITY — Girls in Audio Tech goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 7 at the NMC University Center. Seventh- through 12th-graders can learn about careers in live sound, studio recording and digital audio. Registration: 231-995-1000.
