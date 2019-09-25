City candidate forum
TRAVERSE CITY — The League of Women Voters of the Grand Traverse Area host a forum tonight for candidates running for city commission and mayor.
The forum is from 6-8 p.m. in the second floor meeting room of the Governmental Center, 400 Boardman Ave.
All races are contested in the upcoming Nov. 5 election and all candidates said they would attend.
Road closure
WILLIAMSBURG — Grand Traverse County Road Commission has closed 1,000 feet of Elk Lake and Williamsburg roads at M-72. The crew will add turn lanes for the traffic signal which MDOT is installing at the intersection. Drivers should detour along Church Road, Vinton Road or Old M-72. Work should be completed within the week.
Census training
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County hosts Complete Count Committee training for the 2020 census from 4-6 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Governmental Center. Nonprofits and local governmental units are invited to attend. Visit the center from 3-4 p.m. to apply for work with U.S. Census Bureau recruiters.
Kombucha brewing classes
TRAVERSE CITY — Cultured Kombucha Co. offers a home brewing class at 6 p.m. Sept. 26. Learn fermentation techniques and enjoy kombucha-making demonstrations. Classes are also offered Oct. 2 and 17, Nov. 7 and Dec. 12. Donations are encouraged. Starter kits and supplies are available for purchase. Contact: 517- 206-1960.
Audubon club meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Audubon Club meets at 7 p.m. Sept. 26 at Boardman River Nature Center. Thomas W. Ford presents “All Things Wild.” Everyone is welcome.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s
TRAVERSE CITY — Alzheimer’s Association-Greater Michigan Chapter hosts the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 28 at the Open Space. People of all ages and abilities may register for the 2-mile walk starting at 9 a.m. A $25 donation is suggested. More information: 231-929-3804.
Ghost hunting event
MANISTEE — Michigan Area Paranormal Investigative Team hosts a ghost hunt at 5 p.m. Sept. 28 on the S.S. City of Milwaukee. Tickets are $50 and include a meal. Proceeds support the retired ship, a National Historic Landmark. More details: danielmackin1159@gmail.com.
Chorus concert
CADILLAC — Cadillac Community Chorus performs Broadway, rock, jazz, blues and Gershwin at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28 and 3 p.m. Sept. 29 at Cadillac High School Auditorium. Tickets are $8 at Brinks Custom Framing, Horizon Books and the UPS Store. Admission is $10 at the door.
Cemetery tour canceled
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area Historical Society is canceling its Sept. 29 tour of Oakwood Cemetery. More details: 231-995-0313.
Free tobacco treatment available
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Tobacco Quit Line offers free nicotine replacement therapy until Sept. 30. Nicotine patches, gum or lozenges are available for Michigan residents. Call 800-784-8669 with questions, to enroll in the program or for counseling. More information: 231-305-8659.
Eagle Scout selected
LAKE ANN — James Anderson, of Boy Scouts Troop 105 in Lake Ann, recently earned the Eagle Scout distinction. His Eagle Scout project involved building an entryway and kiosk sign for Lake Ann United Methodist Church’s community playground. He also received 28 merit badges including emergency preparedness, search and rescue and environmental science. Anderson joined the organization in 2013 at age 12. He served as a patrol leader, senior patrol leader and junior assistant scout master.
Music department fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — TCAPS’ Music Department offers discount cards for $10. Participating businesses include Thai Kitchen, Red Mesa Grill, Pizza Hut, Boon Street Auto Wash, Raduno and others. Purchase from a high school music student, music teachers or call 231-933-6984.
Ford receives Fulbright
TRAVERSE CITY — Angela Ford, a Virginia resident from Traverse City, recently received a Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program award from the U.S. Department of State and J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board. Ford will teach and conduct research at Addis Ababa University in Ethiopia during the 2019-2020 year. She was selected based on academic and professional achievements along with leadership.
