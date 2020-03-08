Technology help sessions
BELLAIRE — People may bring their devices and questions to Tech Tuesday at Bellaire Public Library. Help sessions begin at 2 p.m. weekly. Contact: 231-533-8814.
Historical women lecture
BENZONIA — Maureen Esther presents “Great Women in History” at 4 p.m. March 12 at Benzie Area Historical Museum. She talks about Mary Todd Lincoln, King Henry VIII’s wives and others. This is part of the Benzonia Academy Lecture Series. A $5 donation is suggested.
Community health event
TRAVERSE CITY — Munson Medical Center and American Cancer Society recognize Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month with a free event from 4:30-7:30 p.m. March 12 at Cowell Family Cancer Center. The “Rollin’ with the Colon” panel discussion covers statistics, risk factors and screening guidelines. Attendees can also gather information from a mini expo. Appetizers are provided.
Representative meets residents
KALKASKA — Rep. Daire Rendon, of Lake City, hosts an office hour at noon March 13 at Kalkaska County Commission on Aging. Contact: 517-373-3817.
GVSU program preview
TRAVERSE CITY — GVSU hosts a preview of its physical assistant studies program from 1-3 p.m. March 13 at NMC University Center Room 7. Prospective students can tour the campus, meet faculty and ask questions. RSVP: nminfo@gvsu.edu; 231-995-1785.
Basic drawing lesson
INTERLOCHEN — Retired art instructor Jane Radcliff leads “Fundamentals of Drawing” at 1:30 p.m. March 19 at Redeemer Lutheran Fellowship Center. Cost is $50 for Senior Center Network members, $60 for others. Supplies cost extra, or bring some. Register and pay by March 13. Contact: 231-922-4911; dimikowski@grandtraverse.org.
Heart health presentation
TRAVERSE CITY — Beth Dole, from Fyzical Therapy and Balance Centers, presents “Doling Out Health Information: Heart Health” at 3:30 p.m. March 13 at Traverse City Senior Center. Older adults may learn about heart physiology, exercise, medications and symptoms to watch. Bring questions about pacemakers, valves, stents, bypasses, heart failure and other issues. Registration: 231-922-4911.
Educator nominees sought
TRAVERSE CITY — TBA ISD accepts nominations for its Outstanding Educator Awards. Teachers, administrators and school staff throughout the five-county area are eligible. Nominees need at least five years of experience in education, contribute to students’ academic success and support teaching and learning. Submit letters of support from supervisors, parents, students and others by April 17. More information: 231-922-6222; hjewell@tbaisd.org.
Rotary show tickets available
TRAVERSE CITY — Rotary Club of Traverse City hosts its Traverse City Centennial Rotary Show at 7:30 p.m. April 30 through May 2 at City Opera House. Magician Ben Whiting serves as master of ceremonies. Tickets are $15. Proceeds support the Good Works Fund. The club plans to award $50,000 to local nonprofits. Box office: 231-941-8082.
Call for donations
BENZONIA — Grow Benzie seeks auction donations for its annual fundraiser in July. Items can be a weekend getaway at a cabin, a boat and more. Contact: 231-882-9510.
