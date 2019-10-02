Timber Bridge reopens
GRAWN — Grand Traverse County Road Commission recently reopened Timber Bridge on East Duck Lake Road. Crews completed the guardrail installation on Sept. 30 and traffic resumed. The project took about two months.
Lane closed through Oct. 11
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Road Commission closes the eastbound lane of Silver Lake Road from Franke Road to West Middle School Athletic Field for gas line improvements. Work is expected to go from from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Oct. 11.
‘Gravestone Symbolism’ talk
ELK RAPIDS — Al Bryant presents “Gravestone Symbolism” at 7 p.m. Oct. 3 at Elk Rapids Area Historical Society. Admission is by donation. More details: 231-264-5692.
Opioid conversation
TRAVERSE CITY — Harm Reduction Michigan offers the free presentation “The Elephant in Society” from noon to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 4 at Traverse Area District Library. Discuss the U.S. opioid issue and addiction with Phillip Coffin, director of substance use research at San Francisco Department of Public Health.
Dyslexia association offers training
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Dyslexia Association offers five training classes from Oct. 10-24. Learn about dyslexia and the Orton-Gillingham method of teaching, reading, writing and spelling. Registration is due Oct. 7. Contact: 231-929-1007.
Local author visits library
KINGSLEY — Local author Tom Carr shares stories at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 7 at Traverse Area District Library, Kingsley Branch. All ages are welcome to learn about robbery, murder and mayhem throughout history.
Board hosts reception
TRAVERSE CITY — TCAPS Board of Education hosts a reception for Vice President Doris Ellery at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 7. Ellery recently announced her upcoming resignation from the board, after six years of service. The board’s regularly meeting follows.
Technology help session
KALKASKA — Walk-in Tech Help is available from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and 5-7 p.m. Thursdays at Kalkaska County Library. Bring questions about how to use a smartphone, laptop or other device.
Pop-up library
RAPID CITY — Kalkaska County Library hosts a pop-up library from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 9 and 23 at Clearwater Township Hall. Services include book delivery, reference assistance and technology help. This event takes place on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month.
Technology help for seniors
KALKASKA — Seniors can get a basic introduction to technology at 1 p.m. on the second Wednesdays of each month at Kalkaska Commission on Aging. Learn how to use a smartphone, laptop, tablet or other device. Attendees may also bring questions about the internet.
Helpline extends weekend hours
NEW YORK — The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America National Toll-Free Helpline recently expanded its weekend hours to 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Licensed social workers answer questions, offer tips and provide referrals for family members and professional caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s or dementia. The helpline is also available from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays. Contact: 866-232-8484.
Local festival earns awards
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Cherry Festival recently won eight awards from the International Festival and Event Association Annual Conference in Virginia.
The festival earned gold awards in the categories “Best Miscellaneous Multimedia,” “Best Promotional Photograph” and “Best Emergency Preparedness & Risk Management Plan for an Event.” It took home silver awards in “Best Organizational Website,” “Best Newspaper Insert/Supplement” and “Best Green Program.”
Finally, the Traverse City event obtained bronze in “Best Miscellaneous Multimedia” and “Best Commemorative Poster.”
