Voting town hall
TRAVERSE CITY — Voters Not Politicians hosts a town hall at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 20 at NMC Great Lakes Campus Room 211. Discuss policies that fight corruption and holding politicians accountable. RSVP: http://vnp.vote/traversecity1120.
Auto insurance meeting Nov. 21
TRAVERSE CITY — The Coalition Protecting Auto No-Fault hosts a town hall meeting from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 21 at the Botanic Garden at Historic Barns Park. Discuss changes to Michigan’s auto insurance law, expected costs and impacts. Attendees can also ask questions and get resources from panelists.
Camera club meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area Camera Club meets at 7 p.m. Nov. 21 at the Presbyterian Church. Guest speaker: Photographer Amber Fraiser. Information: 231-883-1588.
