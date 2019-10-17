Haunted Hall
MAPLE CITY — The Cedar/Maple City Lions Club hosts its Haunted Hall from 7-10 p.m. Oct. 18-19 and 25-26 at 100 E. Bellinger Road. The theme is “Dungeons and Dragons.” The final event occurs from 5-9 p.m. Oct. 31. Admission is $5 each or $20 per family. Proceeds support scholarships, vision assistance and other club projects.
Benzie County anniversary
BEULAH — Benzie County celebrates its 150-year anniversary from 1:30-3 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Frank F. Walterhouse Board Room in the Government Center. Cake and punch are served. This event is presented by Benzie Area Historical Society, Congressman Bergman’s office, Sen. Curt VanderWall and Rep. Jack O’Malley.
Movie Mondays
BEULAH — Darcy Library hosts Movie Mondays at 6:30 p.m. through mid-December. Hearing assistance technology is available. Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission is free.
Schedule:
- Oct. 21 — “The Last Black Man in San Francisco”(rated R)
- Nov. 4 — “Becoming Astrid”(not rated)
- Nov. 18 — “The Best of Enemies” (rated PG-13)
- Dec. 2 — “Amazing Grace” (rated G)
- Dec. 16 — “The Wife” (rated R)
Mental health conference
ACME — Community Mental Health Assocation of Michigan hosts its “Ignite Your Advocacy” conference Oct. 21-22 at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa. Topics include behavioral health policies, funding for mental health services, opioid issues and others. Registration: 517-374-6848.
Running coach releases book
TRAVERSE CITY — Local running coach Ross Deye recently released his first book “A Life Worth Running: The Fifty-Year Journey of a Runner and Coach.” Deye is a two-time Career Coach of the Year in Ohio and a retired teacher who lives in northern Michigan. The text is available for purchase at Amazon.com.
Irish story book available
TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan author David McDonnell released his book “Buy the Horse a Guinness & Other Wee Tales of Ireland” in 2018. The text features stories and illustrations by British artist Rob Wilkinson. Purchase at local bookstores or Amazon.com.
Wreath-making session Oct. 23
TRAVERSE CITY — A wreath-making session is set from 7-9 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Botanic Garden at Historic Barns Park. Create a dried flower wreath for $35. Materials are provided. Registration: 231-935-4077.
Genealogy society meeting Oct. 24
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Area Genealogical Society hosts its monthly program at 2 p.m. Oct. 24 at Traverse Area District Library. Genealogist William Ruddock presents “New York Genealogy.” The public is welcome.
Oakwood Cemetery history
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC LIFE Academy offers a talk about Oakwood Cemetery from noon to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at the University Center Room 215. Cemetery Sexton Branden Morgan presents the history of the first cemetery in Traverse City. Cost is $10. Bring a lunch; beverages and dessert are provided. Registration: 231-995-1700.
