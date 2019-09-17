Community meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency hosts its monthly meeting from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 17. NMCAA Head Start Recruitment and Health Specialist Kelsey Hyde leads the discussion. A light meal is provided. RSVP: 231-947-3780.
Education workshop
TRAVERSE CITY — Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore offers an education workshop Sept. 18 at Traverse Area District Library Thirlby Room. This free event is open to educators, teachers, parents and community members. Learn about classroom programs, ranger-led trips, distance learning and service projects. Sessions begin at 5, 6 and 7 p.m.
Bahamas fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — Red Mesa Grill hosts Happy Hour for a Cause from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 18. Tickets are $10 and include appetizers and beverage discounts. Proceeds go to Chef Jose Andres World Central Kitchen, which provides meals for people affected by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas. More information: 231-938-2773.
Blues show
INTERLOCHEN — Rev. Sekou and The Freedom Fighters perform at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at Interlochen Center for the Arts. The concert features blues and rock tunes. Tickets are $28 for adults and $14 for students. Box office: 800-681-5920.
Fall forum
TRAVERSE CITY — The International Affairs Forum launches its fall season at 6 p.m. Sept. 19 at Milliken Auditorium. Former Tunisian diplomat Hatem Atallah presents “Arab Spring Lessons Learned?: Popular Protest and Political Transformation.” Tickets are $15 at the door; admission is free to students. More details: 231-995-1844.
Camera club meets
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area Camera Club hosts its first meeting of the 2019-2020 year at 7 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Presbyterian Church. This is the annual Member’s Showcase in which club members show their works from the summer. Contact: tcphoto@aol.com.
Guitarist in concert
INTERLOCHEN — Guitarist Nicholas Goluses performs the world premiere of a composition by Maria Newton at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall. Tickets are $22 for adults and $14 for students. Box office: 800-681-5920.
Golf fundraiser results
TRAVERSE CITY — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan raised almost $100,000 during its 2019 Bigs Golf Event in August. The funds support volunteer recruitment, background checks and training and the mentorship program.
American Legion membership
KALKASKA — The American Legion Post 480 meets on the third Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Commission on Aging. People may join if they served in the United States Armed Forces since Dec. 7, 1941 and were honorably discharged or are still serving. Call Cmdr. James Brown at 231-384-0762 for more details.
Munson seeks volunteers
TRAVERSE CITY — Munson Medical Center seeks volunteers in the Emergency Department and Patient Escort Services. Adults ages 19 and older provide confidential, non-medical care to patients and visitors. Candidates should have customer service experience, no physical limitations and be able to commit at least six months. Orientation and training are provided. More information: 231-935-7455; volunteer@mhc.net.
History award winners
TRAVERSE CITY — Historical Society of Michigan recently announced the winners of its 2019 State History Awards. One of the 16 winners is “Edward Beebe’s Historic Leelanau Photographs: Leland, Suttons Bay and North Manitou Island, 1909-1915” by Jack Hobey (published by the Leelanau Press). The book was selected in the “Books: Private Printing” category.
