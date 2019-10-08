Stories for kids
KALKASKA — Infant and Toddler Story time starts at 10:30 a.m. Fridays at Kalkaska County Library. Caregivers may bring kids ages 5 and younger for crafts, games and snacks.
Art exhibition
FRANKFORT — Manistee area artists Ken Cooper and Phil Joseph open their show Oct. 11 at Oliver Arts Center. Cooper presents his paintings and ceramic sculptures, while Joseph displays landscape paintings. More information: 231-352-4151.
Annual art tour
GLEN ARBOR — The second annual M-22 Art 2 Art takes place Oct. 11-13 at Glen Arbor Township Hall, Glen Arbor Arts Center, Cleveland Township Hall, Old Art Building and Village Arts Building. Opening receptions go from 6-8 p.m. Friday. Show hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Writing discussion
GLEN ARBOR — Michigan writer Elyse Durham discusses her text “What We Have to Lose” at noon Oct. 11 at Glen Arbor Arts Center. Durham is working on this short story collection during her 2019 artist’s residency at the center. She plans to submit it to a publisher this fall.
Drawing workshop
TRAVERSE CITY — Nadia Daniels-Moehle leads a drawing workshop from 6-8:30 p.m. Oct. 18 at Crooked Tree Arts Center. Ninth graders through adults may participate. Cost is $25 for CTAC members and $35 for others. Call 231-941-9488 by Oct. 11 to register.
Tonic Sol-fa performs
TRAVERSE CITY — A cappella ensemble Tonic Sol-fa performs at 8 p.m. Oct. 11 at City Opera House. Tickets start at $26. Admission is $15 for students. Box office: 231-941-8082.
Adults-only magic show
TRAVERSE CITY — Comedic entertainer Ben Whiting presents Tricks Against Humanity at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11-12 at Old Town Playhouse. Adults ages 18 and older may attend for $25 each. An additional show is set at 9:30 p.m. Oct. 12. Contact: 231-947-2210.
Hemingway plaque installation
KALKASKA — Michigan Hemingway Society installs a commemorative plaque at 9 a.m. Oct. 12 at Kalkaska County Historical Museum. The plaque recognizes Hemingway’s travels by train and foot in the Kalkaska area in 1916. Questions: 231-258-9191.
Leader Dogs for the Blind
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library hosts Leader Dogs for the Blind at 11 a.m. Oct. 12. All ages are invited to learn about guide dogs and the work they do.
Fire station open house
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Metro Emergency Services Authority hosts an open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 12 at Station 11, 3000 Albany St. The American Red Cross provides a free CPR class. Other activities include exploring fire trucks, demonstrations, games and tours.
Writing workshops
EMPIRE — Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore welcomes its October Artist-in-Residence Jeffrey Lockwood. The Wyoming writer presents “The Waning Days of Summer: Wearing Shorts and Writing Shorts” Oct. 12 and“The Soul of Wit: Brief Writings about an Expansive Place” Oct. 19. Both sessions start at 1 p.m. at Phillip A. Hart Visitors Center. More details: 231-326-4700.
Heritage Day activities
EMPIRE — Empire Area Museum Complex celebrates Heritage Day from 1-4 p.m. Oct. 12. View handmade Faberge-style eggs from the 1970s, vintage vehicles and horse-drawn equipment.
Enjoy woodworking, blacksmithing and other old-fashioned crafts. The day also includes village walking tours, music, the Glen Lake Fire Department open house and more. Empire Quilters raffle is at 3:30 p.m.
Mission trip fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — Staff members from Munson Medical Center host a fundraiser from 7-11 p.m. Oct. 12 at Right Brain Brewery. K. Jones and the Benzie Playboys perform. A silent auction is also available. Proceeds support the group’s surgical mission trip to the Philippines.
Haunted lighthouse tales
ALDEN — Promote Michigan Founder Dianna Stampfler presents tales from her book “Michigan’s Haunted Lighthouses” at 2 p.m. Oct. 13 at Helena Township Community Center. The book is available to purchase.
Man charged in arson that hurt 5 firefighters
DETROIT — A 73-year-old man has been charged in connection with an intentionally set blaze in a vacant house that left five Detroit firefighters injured.
The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says Henry Vanreyendam is jailed after being arraigned on multiple counts of arson.
The firefighters were inside the burning house on the city’s southwest side Thursday when part of it collapsed.
WDIV-TV reported that one firefighter suffered a broken leg. Another suffered third-degree burns and was treated at a hospital. Three other firefighters were treated and released from a hospital.
Couple pleads guilty in son’s dehydration death
WYOMING — The parents of an 18-month-old boy who died of dehydration have pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in western Michigan.
WOOD-TV reports that the deal reached Monday will make Andrea Todd eligible for parole after 16 years. Alexander Birkenmeyer’s minimum sentence is 20 years.
Yurik Birkenmeyer weighed just 22 pounds when he was found dead at home in Wyoming, a Grand Rapids suburb, in March 2018. The boy had been in foster care for 10 months after a child-welfare investigator was concerned about his care. But Yurik was returned to his parents in fall 2017.
Todd gave birth to another child while in custody awaiting trial.
The child is in foster care.
Court records show the couple had another child who died from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome in 2015 after sleeping next to one of the parents.
