Senator office hours
BEULAH — Sen. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, hosts coffee hours throughout the 35th District this month. Residents are invited to share concerns and ideas about state government or get help with an issue.
March 6 meetings:
- Noon at Benzie County Government Center in Beulah
- 2 p.m. at Leelanau County Government Center in Suttons Bay
Gentle yoga for adults
INTERLOCHEN — Adults are invited to free yoga at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at Interlochen Public Library. Classes emphasize breathing, gentle movements and stretching. Bring water, yoga mat and towels. Donations are welcome.
Crafting sessions
INTERLOCHEN — The Wool Crafting and Needlework group gathers from 1-4 p.m. March 10 at Interlochen Public Library. Bring materials and work on a project. Meetings occur the second Tuesday of each month.
Bridge games
INTERLOCHEN — Play Bridge from 1:30-4:30 p.m. March 10, 17, 24 and 31 at Interlochen Public Library. A basic knowledge of the card game is required.
Scholarships available
TRAVERSE CITY — A-1 Auto Transport offers a $1,000, $500 and $250 scholarship. Michigan students can apply if they have a minimum 3.0 GPA and are enrolled in an institute, truck driving school or other logistics program. Send essays to scholarships@a1autotransport.com by March 10.
Political party discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — The ConsiderThis: Political Identity vs. Ideology discussion goes from 6:30-8 p.m. March 10 at Traverse Area District Library. Learn about liberal, progressive, conservative and other political groups.
Musicians in concert
ELK RAPIDS — Irish singer Karan Casey performs with guitarist Matt Heaton and double bassist Corey DiMario at 7:30 p.m. March 10 at Historic Elk Rapids Town Hall. Casey blends traditional folk instruments with soul and R&B arrangements. Tickets are $20 at Oryana in Traverse City, Corner Drug in Elk Rapids or tcconcerts.com. Pay $25 at the door.
Irish group performs
TRAVERSE CITY — Irish ensemble Danu performs a St. Patrick’s Celebration concert at 7:30 p.m. March 10 at City Opera House. Tickets are $15 for students and start at $35 for others. Box office: 231-941-8082.
Pop-up library
RAPID CITY — Kalkaska County Library is available from 10 a.m. to noon March 11 and 25 at Clearwater Township Hall. The pop-up library provides book delivery and pickup, reference services and technology assistance. Events occur on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month.
Preschool Story Hour
INTERLOCHEN — Kids ages 2-5 and their adults are invited to Preschool Story Hour at 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. March 11, 18 and 25 at Interlochen Public Library. Events also include songs and a craft.
Yoga for kids
TRAVERSE CITY — Kids ages 3-5 are invited to yoga and mindfulness at 10 a.m. March 11 at Peninsula Community Library. The event takes place on the second Wednesday of the month.
Art with Heart
INTERLOCHEN — Art with Heart begins at 10 a.m. March 11, 18 and 25 at Interlochen Public Library. Bring supplies for drawing, coloring, jewelry making or other projects.
