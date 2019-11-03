Holiday program sign up
TRAVERSE CITY — The Salvation Army offers Holiday Assistance programs including meal baskets, Teen Angel and Christmas Toy Shop this winter. Individuals and families can register from 9-11 a.m. and noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 5, 7 and 9 and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 12. More information: 231-946-4644.
Free Election Day rides
TRAVERSE CITY — BATA offers free transportation on its fixed-route loop buses on Nov. 5 in Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties. Riders can take any city or village route on Election Day. Schedules are available online or call 231-941-2324.
Railroad society meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — The Railroad Historical Society of Northwest Michigan meets at 7 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Great Lakes Children’s Museum. The program covers the Pennsylvania Railroad through 1946 and its 1953 films. Anyone interested in railroad history may attend. Information: rrcollector321@gmail.com.
Band Together collection
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City West Senior High School hosts its Band Together Food Pantry Drive from 7-9 a.m. and 2-4 p.m. Nov. 6-7. Accepted items: oatmeal, pasta, rice, pancake mix, peanut butter, snacks, cereals and other nonperishable foods. Bring personal hygiene products and grocery store gift cards to the counseling office. Donations support Traverse City High School and West Senior High School students.
Public input sought
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Planning Commission seeks public input during an open house from 5:15-6:30 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Governmental Center. The topic is the Street Design Manual for city streets. Refreshments are provided.
Chess Club
TRAVERSE CITY — Chess Club meets from 6-9 p.m. Nov. 6 at Horizon Books, river level. Beginners and experts are invited to attend. Call 231-633-1323.
Women’s Night at the Movies
ELK RAPIDS — Women’s Night at the Movies starts at 7 p.m. Nov. 7 at Elk Rapids Cinema. Watch the film “Book Club” and enjoy free popcorn, soda and a glass of wine. Bring a book to exchange, if desired. Tickets are $25 at the library, Village Market, chamber of commerce and online.
Play for Paws fundraiser
SUTTONS BAY — Premonitions Pizza and Arcade hosts its third annual Play for Paws through Dec. 16. Drop off toys, food, treats, bed, bowls, blankets and other items for cats and dogs at Cherryland Humane Society. Monetary donations are also accepted. Each donor receives a 30-minute arcade pass. A full list of needs is posted on the arcade Facebook page and website. More details: 231-946-5116.
Volunteer receives award
TRAVERSE CITY — Local parent Mandy DeBruyn recently received the 2019 Paul Deyo Service Award from Norte. DeBruyn volunteered to help with the organization’s projects, including Walk to School Day, 24 Hours at the Civic Center, Meet Me at the Commons and others.
Senior volunteer recognized
BELLAIRE — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently named Bellaire resident Karl Knauf a Michigan Senior Volunteer of the Year during the 2019 Governor’s Service Awards. He was nominated by Ashley Redinger, volunteer program coordinator at Catholic Human Services. Knauf, 84, is a Senior Corps volunteer who spends 20 hours per week in nursing care facilities in northern Michigan. He plays board games and goes outdoors with the residents.
Museum receives grant
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum recently received $1,606 from the Community Foundation Endowment for Grand Traverse. Funds support STEM kits that cover the basics of electricity, magnetism and renewable energy sources for educators in and out of the classroom. The kits will be freely available to the five-county area.
Music department funded
TRAVERSE CITY — TCAPS Music Department recently received a $1,000 donation from the Happy Time Banjos, a California Banjo Band nonprofit. The funds helped purchase hand chimes for kindergarten through 12th grade classrooms.
