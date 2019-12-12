Winter concert tickets on sale
TRAVERSE CITY — Live Nation presents Laith Al-Saadi’s “Cure for the Winter Blues” concert at 8 p.m. Feb. 15 at City Opera House. The Ann Arbor musician performs blues, classic rock and soul. Tickets are available to the public at 10 a.m. Dec. 13. Prices start at $29.50. Box office: 231-941-8082.
Temporary workers needed
TRAVERSE CITY — The U.S. Census Bureau seeks temporary field and office workers to assist with the 2020 census. A local applicant drive occurs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 14 at Traverse Area District Library. People may also apply online or call 855-562-2020. Contact: aarono@tadl.org.
Season tickets available
TRAVERSE CITY — Tickets are on sale for Parallel 45 Theatre’s 10th season in 2020. Plays include “The Sound of Music,” “The Crucible,” “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” and “YouthQuake.” Performances occur July 2 through Aug. 2 at Civic Center Park. More information: 231-620-0771.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.