Secretary of State resumes hours
TRAVERSE CITY — All Michigan Secretary of State branch offices resume regular weekday hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays. In-person visits are still limited to CDL license renewals, first-time driver’s licenses and state IDs issuance, motor vehicle title transfers and testing. Many other services are available online. Vehicle registration can be completed at self-service stations. Call 888-767-6424.
Census available
TRAVERSE CITY — The 2020 United States Census is available. All residents are required by constitutional law to answer the questions every 10 years. They must count everyone living in their home on April 1. Respond at www.2020census.gov or call 844-330-2020. Some homes may receive paper forms in the mail.
Vegetation work begins March 30
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Light & Power’s contractor Asplundh Tree Experts performs vegetation maintenance on U.S. 31 between 4 Mile Road and Airport Access Road starting March 30. The project aims to ensure reliable systems for customers. Work is expected to be done April 3. Motorists should take an alternate route. Questions: 231-932-4564.
Call for medical donations
TRAVERSE CITY — Munson Healthcare and McLaren Northern Michigan encourage community members to donate medical supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE). Accepted items include new and unused sanitzer, wipes, disposable gloves and hand-sewn face masks. Drop off from noon to 6 p.m. Monday to Sunday at Goodwill of Northern Michigan on South Airport Road. McLaren also seeks non-contact forehead thermometers. Call 231-487-3500 to arrange a drop-off in Petoskey or Cheboygan.
Absentee ballots mailed
ELK RAPIDS — Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s office plans to mail absent voter ballots to all voters participating in the May 5 election. Locally, ballot questions concern Elk Rapids Public Schools, Clearwater Township and Leland Public Schools. Return envelopes and paid postage are included.
