Coloring Between the Wines
TRAVERSE CITY — Coloring Between the Wines is open from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 22 at 123 Speakeasy. Tickets are $25 and include two glasses of wine or cocktails, appetizers and art supplies. Frames are available. Ages 21 or older are invited. Contact: 231-753-8841.
Freshwater Summit
TRAVERSE CITY — The 12th annual Freshwater Summit is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 25 at NMC’s Hagerty Center. Presentations cover climate change, oil spill responses, water quality monitoring and other topics. Cost is $35 per person or $15 per student and includes lunch. Register online or call 231-935-1514 to learn more.
Concert highlights musicals
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC Concert Band presents “Musicals That Changed Our Lives” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at Milliken Auditorium. Tickets are $13 for adults, $8 for seniors and students. Purchase online or at the door. More details: 800-836-0717.
Donations, volunteers needed
TRAVERSE CITY — PoWeR Book Bags, a nonprofit literacy program, seeks volunteers to create bags, sort and deliver books and help with events. People may donate books, crayons, writing booklets and bookmarks, which are given to kids at area food pantries and other locations. More information: powerbookbags@gmail.com.
Meals on Wheels donation
TRAVERSE CITY — 100+ Women Who Care Grand Traverse and Leelanau County plan to donate $10,000 to Meals on Wheels of Northwest Michigan. The Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency program was selected after 100+ Women Who Care heard a presentation about its work in the five-county area. Funds help provide meals to home-bound seniors.
Young adult novels available
TRAVERSE CITY — The Wolf’s Head Bay series is available at Horizon Books, Leelanau Books in Leland, the Cottage Book Shop in Glen Arbor and Amazon.com. Jeffery Boyd’s young adult novels “Journey of the Courageous Eleven” and the sequel “The Race for Home” are based on real events and inspired by the author’s childhood in Michigan.
Museums close for winter
EMPIRE — Friends of Sleeping Bear Dunes members recently worked to close the museums in Glen Haven, the historic town and maritime complex in Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. The area reopens in the spring. The Friends preserve artifacts, manage Adopt a Trail, groom the Heritage Trail for skiing and oversee the Track Chair program for visitors with mobility issues. They also pick up trash and answer visitors’ questions about the area. Email info@friendsofsleepingbear.org to learn more.
Drug collection
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan State Police hosts National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 26. Dispose of unwanted or unused medications. Liquids, inhalers, patches and syringes not accepted. Collection locations: Wal-Mart, Sgt. Dennis Finch Law Enforcement Center, Munson Foster Family Community Health Center, Blair Township Hall, East Bay Metro Fire Department, Peninsula Township Fire Department, Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office, Paradise Township Emergency Services, Grand Traverse Band tribal police, Benzie County Sheriff’s Office, Kalkaska Department of Public Safety, Kalkaska Sheriff’s Office and Fife Lake Township Fire Department. Contact: 517-332-2521.
Mensa testing
TRAVERSE CITY — Mensa, the high IQ society, administers tests at 1 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation. People can qualify for Mensa membership if they score at the 98th percentile or higher on one of the standardized intelligence tests. Registration: 231-640-4569 or jsvoyageur@gmail.com.
Holiday dance
KINGSLEY — The Halloween Country Dance starts at 7 p.m. Oct. 26 at Summit City Grange. The Straight Forward Band provides music. Questions: 231-263-4499.
