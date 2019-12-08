Signal installation begins Dec. 9
WILLIAMSBURG — MDOT plans to install a traffic signal beginning Dec. 9 at the M-72 intersection with Williamsburg and Elk Lake roads. Motorists should watch for occasional shoulder and lane closures.
Work is expected to continue until May 16, weather permitting.
Open house Dec. 10
BELLAIRE — ASI Community Center hosts an open house from 5-7 p.m. Dec. 10. Light appetizers and entertainment are included. Contact: 231-350-8835.
Christmas carol presentation
BENZONIA — Retired librarian Al Bryant presents “Christmas Carols with a Back Story” at 4 p.m. Dec. 12 at Benzie Area Historical Museum. Harmony, a Frankfort choral ensemble, sings and plays music. This is part of the Benzonia Academy Lecture Series. A $5 donation is suggested.
Bookstore events
TRAVERSE CITY — Patty Steele signs her nonfiction book “The Gift of Second Chances” and Dale DeVries shows his northern Michigan photos from 5-8 p.m. Dec. 12 at Horizon Books. A portion of book sales support Addiction Treatment Services.
Book signing
TRAVERSE CITY — Karin Beery signs her books “Practically Married” and “Summer Plans and Other Disasters” from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 12 at Horizon Books.
Acoustic Christmas concert
WILLIAMSBURG — Steven Curtis Chapman presents the Acoustic Christmas concert from 7-10 p.m. Dec. 12 at New Hope Community Church. He performs with singer-songwriter Jillian Edwards. VIP tickets are $75 and include a meet and greet, photo opportunity and preferred seating. Front seats are $40, rear seating is $30. More details: 800-965-9324.
Christmas celebration
PETOSKEY — The annual Christkindlmarkt is set from Dec. 13-14 at the Village at Bay Harbor. Shop handmade items from more than 30 artisans.
The tree lighting starts at 6 p.m. Friday. Families can visit Santa’s workshop and enjoy crafts from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.
Petoskey Steel Drum Band performs at 6 p.m. at the corner of Main and Front streets.
Winter concert
GLEN ARBOR — Manitou Winds performs its “Winter Songs and Carols” show from 7:30-9 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Leelanau School. Donations benefit art and music programs.
Community choir concert
BEULAH — Benzie County Community Chorus presents its Christmas concert at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church. The family-friendly event is titled “Carols and Lullabies.”
Toys for Tots event
TRAVERSE CITY — MFD Classic Motors hosts its cars and coffee event from 8-11 a.m. Dec. 14. Race car Santa returns.
Bring an unwrapped gift for Toys for Tots. Kids can enjoy candy and a hot chocolate bar. Roaster Jack Coffee is provided.
Robotics competition
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Academy hosts its annual VEX Robotics qualifier Dec. 14. Middle and high school teams from Traverse City, Bellaire, Benzie, Petoskey, Plainwell and Hudson compete.
Skill rounds begin at 7:30 a.m. Qualification rounds start at 9 a.m. Finals commence at 1 p.m.
