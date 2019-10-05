Hoedown Fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — The Human Nature School hosts its annual Hoedown Fundraiser from 2-7 p.m. Oct. 6 at Twin Lakes Park. The event includes a silent and live auction, games, apple pressing, music, a bonfire, food and drinks. Admission is $15 per person, $20 per family. Contact: 231-649-1906.
‘Ghostbusters’ showings
TRAVERSE CITY — Cherry Capital Comic Con celebrates the 35th anniversary of “Ghostbusters” with screenings at 4 and 7 p.m. Oct. 6 and 10 at AMC CLASSIC Cherry Blossom 14. Moviegoers can arrive at 6:30 p.m. Sunday to meet Cherryland Ghostbusters, photos with Slimer and Stay-Puft and prizes. Tickets are available online or call 231-668-7395.
Dinner meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan Rental Property Owners Association hosts a dinner meeting at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Elks Lodge. The guest speaker is Mike Rybicki, a CPA from Grand Rapids. All members and other interested persons are invited. The nonprofit works with landlords and real estate investors. More information: gkroush48@outlook.com.
Candidate forum
TRAVERSE CITY — The Boardman Neighborhood hosts a candidate forum from 6:30-8 p.m. Oct. 8 at Traverse Area District Library. All members of the public are encouraged to learn about candidates for local government positions. Questions: 231-929-0437.
GTARSP luncheon
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Area Retired School Personnel meets for lunch at 12:15 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Elks Lodge. Old Town Players give a presentation at 1:15 p.m. Nonperishable food items are collected for the Father Fred Foundation food pantry. Cost is $15. Call 231-334-6549 for reservations.
College Night
TRAVERSE CITY — TBA ISD invites area high school students and their families to College Night from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 9 at NMC Physical Education Center. Meet with representatives from more than 50 public and private colleges, universities and military organizations. Learn about financial aid and the TBA ISD Early College and NMC dual enrollment programs.
Jazz performance
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Musicale invites the public to the “Viva Le Jazz” concert at 1 p.m. Oct. 10 at First Congregational Church. The event features Melanie Stoll and Diane Clark. Tea follows. Donations are appreciated.
Worship retreats
MACKINAC ISLAND — WinSome Women Christian Retreats presents speakers and musicians along with worship and prayer this fall at the Grand Hotel. Learn about overcoming fear, facing obstacles and finding faith. A concert takes place each evening. Fall retreats are set from Oct. 15-16, Oct. 16-17 and Oct. 17-18. Rates include registration fee, round trip Shepler’s Ferry, accommodations, dinner upon arrival and breakfast and lunch on the day of departure. Register at wswretreats.org.
Foundation awards scholarships
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation awarded $272,000 in scholarships to 194 students in Antrim, Benzie, Kalkaska, Leelanau and Grand Traverse counties. Current high school seniors, returning college students and trade school students were eligible for fall 2019 awards. A full list of the winners is available at gtrcf.org.
Author releases book
TRAVERSE CITY — Local author Rick Clements recently released his novel “Love, Destiny and Murder” on the Amazon Kindle. The book is part of the Barnett Lay Mystery series.
School receives donation
BENZONIA — Crystal Lake Elementary School recently received $990 from Watson Benzie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram through the Chrysler Cars 4 Classrooms fundraiser. The company contributed toward the school on behalf of every test drive participant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.