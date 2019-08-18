Kayaking for kids
ELLSWORTH — Paddle Antrim offers a kayaking class from 1-3 p.m. Aug. 21 at Ellsworth River Park. Kids ages 7-13 are invited to learn water safety, basic strokes and more. Bring water shoes, water and sunscreen. Cost is $40 per person. Register online or call 231-492-0171.
Barn yoga
ELK RAPIDS — Yoga at the Pull Barn starts at 6 p.m. Aug. 21 at Short’s Production Facility. Bring a yoga mat. Cost is $15 for yoga and a beer.
Jazz performances
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Saxophone Quartet and the Jeff Haas Trio perform from 7-9:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at West Bay Beach and Aug. 22 at Chateau Chantal Winery. Reservations are not needed.
Author signs book
TRAVERSE CITY — Patricia Steele signs her memoir “The Gift of Second Chances: When Shame Isn’t Enough: Seeking Freedom from Addiction” Aug. 22 during the Rethinking Addiction/Supporting Recovery Conference at the Park Place. A portion of book sales benefit Addiction Treatment Services in Traverse City.
Night Golf
TRAVERSE CITY — Elmbrook Golf Course hosts another Night Golf at 9:30 p.m. Aug. 23. The two-person scramble features an illuminated course and glowing golf balls. Registration: 231-946-9180; info@elmbrookgolf.com.
Pain management workshop set
TRAVERSE CITY — Area Agency on Aging of Northwest Michigan offers the free Chronic Pain Self-Management workshop from 1-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays starting Sept. 10. Adults and caregivers can learn to manage health conditions. Registration: 800-442-1713.
Scholarships available
TRAVERSE CITY — A-1 Auto Transport offers a $1,000, $500 and $250 scholarship. Michigan students can apply if they have a minimum 3.0 GPA and are enrolled in an institute, truck driving school or other logistics program. Essays are accepted at scholarships@a1autotransport.com until March 10, 2020.
Plans move ahead for tannery cleanup
ROCKFORD — Federal officials say excavators will soon be used to remove contaminated soil and buried leather from the former Wolverine World Wide tannery site in western Michigan.
The Grand Rapids Press reports a popular stretch of the White Pine Trail will be closed in Rockford for the work and excavations in Belmont also are planned to remove soil and waste. Contractors also plan to remove contaminated sediments at two spots in the Rogue River.
Wolverine is paying for the cleanup work that’s being completed this fall.
The Environmental Protection Agency earlier ordered contaminated sediment and soil be excavated after finding high pollution levels where the shoemaker once operated.
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS, were discovered at Wolverine’s former Rockford factory grounds and its nearby waste dump in Belmont.
Mayor: Officials waited days on spill
PORTAGE, Ind. — An Indiana mayor accused state environmental officials Friday of waiting several days before notifying his city about a steel mill’s spill of cyanide and another chemical that led to a fish kill and prompted the closure of beaches along Lake Michigan.
Portage Mayor John Cannon said the Indiana Department of Environmental Management and others learned Monday about an ArcelorMittal mill’s cyanide and ammonia-nitrogen spill, but didn’t inform his city until Thursday, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.
“The Mayor is calling for action to be taken,” Cannon said in a statement. “Further, the City of Portage will be taking aggressive action with the EPA to ensure the breakdown of communication, like this, does not occur again.”
