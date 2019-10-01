Beer-inspired exhibition
FRANKFORT — Oliver Art Center hosts the “ExhiBEERtion” during Frankfort Beer Week, Oct. 7-12. Local artists can drop off beer-inspired pieces from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 3-4. All 2D and 3D mediums are accepted. More details: 231-352-4151.
Fall art show
LELAND — Leelanau Women Artists host a members’ art show Oct. 4-5 at the Old Art Building. An opening reception goes from 5-7 p.m. Friday. Exhibitors include Nancy Doughty, basketry; Andrea Warren, fused glass; Pam Peplinski, jewelry; and Jane Batteiger, Linda Dewey, Jane Ditri, Kay Doyle, Susan Fehrenbach, Marilyn King, Amy Radford and Sally Wille, paintings. The show opens at 1 p.m. Friday and is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
‘Harvey’ production
TRAVERSE CITY — Senior readers’ theater group Aged to Perfection presents the comedy “Harvey” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4-5 and 2 p.m. Oct. 6 at Old Town Playhouse. General admission is $8. Box office: 231-947-2210.
‘Collage’ performances
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Arts Academy hosts the annual “Collage” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4 at Corson Auditorium. Students present creative writing, motion picture arts, music, theater and other works. Tickets are $30 for adults, $14 for students. Box office: 800-681-5920.
Free aviation program
TRAVERSE CITY — The NMC chapter of Women in Aviation International offers a free program from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 5 at 2600 Aero Park Drive. Local girls ages 8-17 are invited to explore careers such as engineer, pilot, astronaut, dispatcher and more. Lunch is provided. Register at Eventbrite.com.
Healing ministry class
LAKE ANN — Debra Reis presents “Healing Ministry: Prayer, Touch and Anointing” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 5 at Advent Lutheran Church. Learn about the history of healing, especially with essential oils. Cost is $25. Registration: 419-343-4003.
Harvest Festivus
TRAVERSE CITY — Left Foot Charley hosts the annual Harvest Festivus from noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Village at Grand Traverse Commons. The German-themed event includes music, horse-drawn wagon rides, fresh cider and wine tastings. Face painting is available from 3-6 p.m. Admission is free and open to all ages.
College fair
INTERLOCHEN — National Association for College Admission Counseling hosts its Performing and Visual Arts College Fair from 1-3 p.m. Oct. 6 at Interlochen Center for the Arts. The workshop “Selecting and Funding the Right College For You” begins at noon. Students can learn about post-secondary opportunities in music, dance, theater, graphic design and related fields.
Arts fundraiser
EAST JORDAN — Jordan River Arts Council hosts the “Feather Our Nest” fundraiser from 1-4 p.m. Oct. 6. The afternoon features a silent auction. Bid on local artists’ birdhouses starting at $25. Bids are accepted until 3:30 p.m. More details: 231-536-3385.
Chronic pain workshop
CENTRAL LAKE — MSU Extension and Area Agency on Aging offer a free, six-week chronic pain workshop beginning at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 7 at Central Lake District Library. Adults can learn to manage their arthritis, fibromyalgia, back pain or other conditions. Register online or call 800-442-1713.
Yarn Therapy sessions
INTERLOCHEN — The Yarn Therapy: Knitting and Crocheting Group meets from 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays at Interlochen Public Library. Share ideas and work on projects. Hot tea is provided.
Kids’ programs
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Children’s Museum offers weekly programs for preschool and elementary students. Crafting sessions start at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Make a leaf with shaving cream and watercolors on Oct. 8. Listen to the story “Fall is Not Easy” at 11 a.m. Oct. 10. An interactive activity follows.
Society earns award
WILLIAMSBURG — Samels Family Heritage Society recently earned the 2019 Michigan Barn of the Year distinction from Michigan Barn Preservation Network. The original Samels Farm barn was started in 1896. The heritage society owns the farm buildings, where it hosts classes, events and tours.
