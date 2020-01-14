Senator hosts coffee hours
KALKASKA — Sen. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, hosts coffee hours through-
out the 35th District this month.
Residents may express opinions and concerns about state government and issues.
Upcoming sessions:
- Jan. 17 — 9 a.m. at Kalkaska Village Office
- Jan. 27 — 12:30 p.m. at Benzie County Government Center in Beulah and 3 p.m. at Leelanau County Government Center in Suttons Bay
Census application drive at library
KINGSLEY — The U.S. Census Bureau hosts a local application drive from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 17 at Kingsley Public Library.
The bureau seeks temporary recruiting assistants and office workers for the 2020 census. More information: 855-562-2020.
Post-film discussions planned
SUTTONS BAY — Tom Skinner is available for discussion after the 4:30 or 7:30 p.m. showings of “A Beautiful
Day in the Neighborhood” Jan. 17 at Bay Community Theatre.
Skinner is an Emmy Award-winning producer and former executive vice president of the public TV station that produced “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” Skinner resides in northern Michigan with his wife.
Annual Wassail set for Jan. 17
WILLIAMSBURG — Townline Ciderworks hosts its annual Wassail from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 17. Local bard Jim Ribby reads verses around the apple tree. Tastings are available afterward.
