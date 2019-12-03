Greenery workshops
KEWADIN — Pine Hill Nursery offers Holiday Greens Workshops through Dec. 8. Create a wreath for $45, centerpiece for $30, hanging basket for $45 or porch pot for $45. Classes start at 11 a.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. or 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Registration: 231-599-2824.
Holiday show
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Players presents the holiday comedy “Bachelor Mother” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5-7 at Glen Lake Church. Donations are appreciated. Refreshments are served.
High school concert, meal
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids High School Drama presents the “Monty Python” madrigal concert and dinner at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6-7. Reservations: 231-264-8108.
Holiday open house
ELK RAPIDS — Tinker Tailor hosts a holiday studio open house from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 12-13 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 14. Browse handcrafted clothing and accessories and enjoy refreshments. Contact: 231-409-7498.
Music in the yurt
TRAVERSE CITY — The True Falsettos perform at 7 p.m. Dec. 13 in the yurt and the Little Fleet. The swing duo features Joe Wilson and Kevin Gills. Tickets are $15. Contact: 231-943-1116.
Silent auction, raffle
KALKASKA — Friends of Kalkaska County Library
hosts the Gift Basket Silent
Auction and Raffle through Dec. 19 at the library. More
than 30 themed baskets are available. More details: 231-
258-9411.
Kids’ poster contest
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan State Police Missing Children’s Clearinghouse invites fifth-graders to enter the 2020 National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest. The theme is “Bringing Our Missing Children Home.” The Michigan winner is entered into the national contest. Send original artwork, a description and artist biography to Ms. Jolene Hardesty at 7150 Harris Drive in Dimondale, MI 48821. Entries are due Jan. 31.
Relocated wolves finding plenty to eat
HOUGHTON — Scientists say gray wolves relocated to Isle Royale National Park are adjusting nicely to their new surroundings and finding plenty of prey.
Officials released findings Monday from observations of wolves that were captured on the mainland and taken to the Lake Superior park during the past year.
Plans call for moving 20 to 30 wolves to Isle Royale to restore a population that had nearly disappeared because of inbreeding.
The park’s current total is 17.
The radio-collared wolves were monitored over the summer by park staffers and researchers with the State University of New York.
They studied remains of animals the wolves had eaten and concluded that more than half of the prey were moose. But the wolves also feasted on beavers and snowshoe hares.
Natural resources chief Mark Romanski says the prey study is part of an effort to determine how wolf restoration will affect the park’s ecosystems.
Commented
