Mahjong games set for Tuesdays
ALDEN — People of all skill levels are invited to play mahjong from 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays at Helena Township Community Center. Sponsor: Alden District Library and Friends of the Library.
Veteran listening session slated
BENZONIA — Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency hosts a listening session at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at Mills Community House.
Veterans can bring questions and concerns about state tuition assistance, federal health benefits and other topics.
Questions: 800-642-4838.
Youth biking meeting scheduled
SUTTONS BAY — Norte hosts a meeting to discuss the Suttons Bay Strong Project at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at Bingham District Library.
The pilot program emphasizes walking and biking options in local neighborhoods.
The project also includes Safe Routes to School, youth mountain biking and youth leadership council.
More details: hello@elgruponorte.org.
College funding informational
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC Student Financial Services department hosts “Forward Thinking” from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 30 at Milliken Auditorium. High school juniors and seniors and their parents can learn about college costs, comparing tuition and available financial aid options.
More information: 231-995-1035; sfs@nmc.edu.
Senator hosts coffee hours
KALKASKA — Sen. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, hosts coffee hours throughout the 35th District on Nov. 1.
Residents may discuss concerns and ideas about state government or issues.
Upcoming meetings:
- 9 a.m. at Kalkaska Village Office
- 11:30 a.m. at Leelanau County Government Center in Suttons Bay
- 2 p.m. at Benzie County Government Center in Beulah
Donations benefit veterans
TRAVERSE CITY — Sport Clips Haircuts collects donations for the Help A Hero Scholarship through Nov. 11.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. program assists veterans and service members with college, graduate and technical school tuition.
Clients who donate $5 or more are entered to win free haircuts for a year at the Traverse City location.
The drawing occurs on Veterans Day.
