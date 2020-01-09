Call for donors
TRAVERSE CITY — Versiti Blood Center of Michigan issued an emergency call for donors, especially those with O-negative and O-positive blood. The statewide blood supply amounts to less than half a day. Donation hours are extended this week. The Traverse City center, 2575 Aero Park Drive, is open from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. to noon Sunday. Ages 17 and older are encouraged to give. Bring a photo ID. Contact: 866-642-5663.
University women meet
TRAVERSE CITY — American Association of University Women, Traverse City Branch meets at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 14 at Harrington’s By the Bay. Christie Minervini talks about Women2Women and Safe Harbor, Guests and prospective members are welcome. Questions: aauwtc@gmail.com.
Local poet to receive award
TRAVERSE CITY — National Writers Series selected Terry Wooten, of Antrim County, to receive the 2020 Bill Montgomery Literary Service Award at its Jan. 31 author event. Wooten is recognized for his poetry and creating the Stone Circle near Elk Rapids, as well as his performances and workshops at K-12 schools and other places. He received the Michigan Creative Artist Award twice and his Elders Project won the 2013 State History Award in Education from the Historical Society of Michigan. Additionally, he writes a column for the Traverse City Record-Eagle.
Scholarships available
MANISTEE — Manistee County Community Foundation accepts scholarship applications from graduating seniors and current college students who live in the county or graduated from a county high school. Applications are due March 1. More information: 231-723-7269.
