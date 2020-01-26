Signal project begins Jan. 27
TRAVERSE CITY — MDOT plans to begin a $4.9 million project Jan. 27. Crews will replace or upgrade 21 traffic signals on U.S. 31 between South Airport Road and Grandview Parkway and M-72 from M-22 to Acme. Work includes new sensors, cameras and communication equipment as well as fixing sidewalks to fit with ADA requirements. Additionally, pedestrian signals get an update, particularly at the Division Street and Grandview Parkway intersection. Drivers should watch for shoulder closures and lane shifts. The project is expected to be finished Oct. 3, depending on weather.
Shop for Australia
TRAVERSE CITY — Oryana Community Cooperative plans to donate 2 percent of its sales on Jan. 28 to the bush fire relief efforts in Australia. The money goes to the Department of Fire & Emergency Services of Western Australia.
‘Hearts Beat Loud’ showing
BELLAIRE — View the PG-13 film “Hearts Beat Loud” at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 28 at Bellaire Public Library. Enjoy popcorn while watching this 2018 movie.
Rendon hosts office hour
KALKASKA — Rep. Daire Rendon, of Lake City, hosts office hours from noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 31 at Kalkaska Village Public Works. Contact: 517-373-3817.
Volunteer Open House
TRAVERSE CITY — Maritime Heritage Alliance hosts the Volunteer Open House from noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 1. Attendees can meet with representatives from MHA, Great Lakes Children’s Museum, Traverse Area Community Sailing, Inland Seas Education Association and the Watershed Center- GT Bay. Learn how to get involved with these nonprofits.
Call for volunteers
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Writers Series seeks volunteers to assist with this year’s Battle of the Books events: Mock Battle Day, Feb. 22; Team Battle Day, March 7; and Championship and Finale, March 15. Roles include timekeepers, room hosts and other general duties. Email tandbcoe@yahoo.com to get involved.
Sibling loses appeal over zip line injury
WEST BLOOMFIELD — The Michigan appeals court said a zip line is covered under the state’s recreation law, a distinction that gives some legal protection to landowners if someone is injured.
The decision Tuesday came in a lawsuit by a woman who needed surgery after injuring her knee while zip lining in her brother’s yard in Oakland County. A person on a zip line wears a harness and flies through the air on a cable.
A judge had dismissed the lawsuit in favor of Arthur Rott, and the appeals court agreed. The court said Rott’s actions were “not grossly negligent or willful or wanton misconduct.”
Doreen Rott argued that she was at her brother’s home for a family gathering, not for the purpose of zip lining.
“Plaintiff is correct in her assertion that there is no published case law applying the RUA to zip lining,” the court said, referring to Michigan’s Recreational Use Act. “Nonetheless, we conclude that zip lining is of the same kind, class, character or nature of the recreational activities enumerated in the statute.”
