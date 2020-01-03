Railroad society meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — The Railroad Historical Society of Northwest Michigan meets at 7 p.m. on Jan. 7 at the Great Lakes Children’s Museum. View the PG-13 movie “Unstoppable,” a 2010 thriller featuring Denzel Washington and Chris Pine. Anyone interested in railroad history is welcome. Information: rrcollector321@gmail.com.
Brass upset over firefighters’ photo
DETROIT — A photo posted on social media showing 18 Detroit firefighters posing in front of a home engulfed in flames was “inappropriate and unprofessional” and will result in disciplinary action, the city’s fire commissioner said.
The photo was posted Tues-day just before midnight on the Facebook page “Detroit Fire Incidents Page.” It incl- uded a caption: “Crews take a moment to get a selfie on New Years!” It has since been taken down.
Firefighters were celebrating a retiring fire battalion chief.
, Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell said.
“There are a lot of ways to celebrate a retirement,” Fire Commissioner Eric Jones said in a statement. “Taking a photo in front of a building fire is not one of them.”
Jones added, “Behind every fire is a devastated family or property owner.”
Fornell said the photo was taken outside a vacant house city’s west side, where the fire was reported at 6:34 p.m. Tuesday. The house was too dangerous to enter, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.