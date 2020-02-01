Cycling classes
TRAVERSE CITY — Cycling instructors Sara Harding and Wes Sovis lead 90-minute indoor classes at 9 a.m. Feb. 8-9 at Yen Yoga. Proceeds benefit TART Trails. Online registration opens Feb. 2, or call 231-421-5496.
Preschool registration
TRAVERSE CITY — Online registration for the 2020-21 TCAPS tuition-based preschool program is open Feb. 3 through March 31. Families are notified of their placement status in April. Call 231-933-6420 to enroll a child in the Montessori program.
Girl Scouts presentation
TRAVERSE CITY — American Association of University Women-TC hosts a presentation at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 4 at Harrington’s. Speakers: Mary Moomaw, of Girl Scouts Shore to Shore Council, and Karen Feahr, of AAUW-TC. Guests and prospective members are welcome.
TCNewTech meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — TCNewTech hosts five presenters at 6 p.m. Feb. 4 at City Opera House. Technology-minded folks and other interested individuals are welcome.
Parkinson’s support meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Parkinson’s Network North Evening Support Group meets at 6 p.m. Feb. 4 at Foster Family Community Health Center. The topic is surprise billings. More details: 231-947-7389.
Neighborhood meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Slabtown Neighborhood hosts its winter meeting at 7 p.m. Feb. 4 at Traverse Bay United Methodist Church. Residents are invited to hear about upcoming events and discuss neighborhood topics.
Club hosts trivia event
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Lake Women’s Club meets at noon Feb. 5 at Glen Lake Reformed Church. Play Glen Lake area, 1970s and woman’s club trivia. Bring a lunch, if desired. Coffee and dessert provided.
Redistricting forum
SUTTONS BAY — League of Women Voters Leelanau County hosts a forum at noon Feb. 5 at the Government Center. The topic is “Michigan’s 2020 Citizens’ Redistricting Commission.” Bring a lunch, if desired. More details: 231-313-0359.
Criminal justice discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Human Rights Commission sponsors a discussion after the 6:30 p.m. showing of “Just Mercy” (PG-13) Feb. 5 at the Bijou By the Bay. Presenters include Anna M. Dituri, of the ACLU Smart Justice Campaign; Robert A Cooney, judge and Families Against Narcotics board president; and Tom Bousamra, Catholic chaplain at Grand Traverse County Jail.
