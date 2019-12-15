Holiday tapas meal
ELLSWORTH — The Solstice Soiree Dinner Series continues Dec. 19 at Tapawingo. The tapas menu features Swiss fondue, herb tenderloin kabobs, sweet potato gnocchi with roasted vegetables and cookies.
Admission is $35. Reservations: 231-588-1000.
NWS tickets on sale
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Writers Series opens its 10th year with Pulitzer Prize winners Nick Kristof and Sheryl WuDunn at 7 p.m. Jan. 31 at City Opera House.
Tickets are available to the public starting at 10 a.m. Dec. 20. General admission is $41 and includes the hardcover book “Tightrope: Americans Reaching for Hope.” Box office: 231-941-8082, ext. 201.
Santa visits the YMCA
TRAVERSE CITY — Children may visit and take their picture with Santa from 5-7 p.m. Dec. 20 at Grand Traverse Bay YMCA West. Cookie decorating and a hot cocoa bar are also available. More information: elizabeth@gtbayymca.org.
$10K bonus for state-employed dentists LANSING — Michigan officials agreed to double hiring bonuses for dentists who choose to work in state hospitals and prisons in an effort to lure them into a practice that overwhelmingly pays less than the private sector.
The Civil Service Commission, which oversees the state’s nearly 50,000-person workforce, voted Wednesday to add a $5,000 bonus for newly hired dentists who complete a year-long probationary period.
The move brings the total signing bonus for state-employed dentists to $10,000, the Lansing State Journal reported.
“The (departments) have identified difficulties in attracting dentists to the classified workforce,” Civil Service Commission General Counsel John Gnodtke said Wednesday.
The positions pay between $38 and $60 per hour. As of Tuesday, most of the 15 available dentist positions in Michigan are in state prisons, according to the state government jobs website.
The state Department of Health and Human Services currently employs four dentists in state psychiatric hospitals. The state Department of Corrections also employs dentists in state prisons. None of the dentists are in their probationary period, Gnodtke said.
In private practice, dentists earn “significantly more” than $38 to $60 hourly, Michigan Dental Association Executive Director Karen Burgess said. The median income for general practice dentists who work full-time is $150,000 annually, she said.
Man charged in double slaying
DETROIT — A Detroit man has been charged in connection with the fatal shootings of two men who authorities say were slain inside a home following an argument.
Wayne County prosecutors charged Sylvester Denard Gilmore, 44, on Friday with two counts each of first-degree murder and felony firearm. He was expected to be arraigned Saturday in 34th District Court in Romulus.
Anthony Foster, 69, and his 41-year-old nephew Devon Gillard, both of Detroit, were fatally shot Thursday in a home on Detroit’s west side.
Prosecutors allege that Gilmore had a verbal disagreement with both men and then shot them with a handgun.
Detroit police found both victims dead in the home’s living room and Gilmore sitting in a chair with the weapon next to him.
Gilmore was taken into custody at the scene.
