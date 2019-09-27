Alpaca experience
FRANKFORT — Crystal Lake Alpaca Farm celebrates National Alpaca Farm Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 28. Family-friendly activities include fiber art demonstrations, photo opportunities and the “Alpaca 101” seminar at 4 p.m. More information: 231-920-7085.
Cultural celebration
ACME — Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians hosts the cultural celebration “Turtle Island” Sept. 28 at Turtle Creek Casino and Hotel. The dedication and reopening of the Cultural Corridor begins at 11 a.m. in the hotel lobby. The permanent exhibition features photographs, artwork, sculptures, videos and installations showing Native American heritage. A traditional pow wow begins at noon on the grounds west of the hotel.
Marine technology conference
TRAVERSE CITY — The Marine Technology Society’s Great Lakes TechSurge: Lakebed 2030 conference occurs Oct. 1-2 at NMC’s Great Lakes Campus. Discussion covers mapping and data collection. The main speaker is Vicki Ferrini, research scientist at Columbia University’s Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory. Registration: kristina.norman@mtsociety.org.
Founders Day event
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Ikebana International Chapter 165 celebrates Founders Day at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 3 at the Elks Lodge. Michigan Shiga Sister City State Board President-Elect Rebecca Walters speaks. The luncheon and program cost $18. RSVP: 231-947-5232.
Boy Scouts meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Boy Scouts of America Troop 36 invites youth ages 11-18 to attend meetings on Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m. at Central United Methodist Church. Cub Scout Pack 36 is open to kids ages 6-10. More information: 231-922-9892; 36trooptc@gmail.com.
Rendon hosts office hours
KALKASKA — Rep. Daire Rendon, of Lake City, invites residents of the 103rd District to office hours at noon Oct. 4 at the Commission on Aging. Contact: 517-373-3817; DaireRendon@house.mi.gov.
Tire collection
TRAVERSE CITY — Leelanau County residents can participate in a scrap tire collection from 3-7 p.m. Oct. 4 at Elmwood Township Park. Passenger and truck tires, with or without rims, are accepted. Cost is $1 per item. Appointments are required. Contact: 231-256-9812; planning@co.leelanau.mi.us.
Fall Food Drive
TRAVERSE CITY — The Father Fred Foundation Fall Food Drive goes through Oct. 5. Drop off donations at Tom’s Food Markets, Family Fare and Oleson’s Food Stores. Monetary donations are used to purchase perishable items like milk and eggs. Volunteers are also needed. Call 231-947-2055 to get involved.
Lap blankets, quilts needed
TRAVERSE CITY — Munson Medical Center Volunteer Services seeks red, white and blue lap blankets and quilts for veterans. Items can be knitted, crocheted, sewn, quilted or tied fleece. Drop off by Oct. 31. More information: 231-935-7455.
Hiker’s ID released
INWOOD TOWNSHIP — Authorities have released the name of a lost hiker who was found dead at a campsite at Big Island Wilderness Area in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
No foul play is suspected in the death of 29-year-old Gregory Sutherland, of Clarkston.
The state Department of Natural Resources officials has said his body was found early Monday near McInnes Lake.
He was reported missing Sunday evening, which led to a nighttime search.
Officers say he appeared to have died of an accidental injury. They say his leg was badly cut and he tried to apply a tourniquet.
Big Island Wilderness Area encompasses roughly 6,000 acres (2,428 hectares) and two dozen lakes.
