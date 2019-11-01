Treats for troops
TRAVERSE CITY — Silver Lake, Eastern and Long Lake Elementary schools collect personal care items and candy to send to deployed troops. Needed items include trail mix, gum, lip balm, contact solution, comics, food powder, toothbrushes and others. Drop off donations at the schools until Nov. 8. Questions: Stremlowja@tcaps.net.
Safe Harbor seeks volunteers
TRAVERSE CITY — Safe Harbor of Grand Traverse begins its next season on Nov. 2 at the Wellington Street facility. Volunteers are needed to prepare food, serve dinner, supervise, play games with guests, clean and host overnight. Sign up at gtsafeharbor.org/volunteer-application.
Craft show
ACME — AC Paw hosts the Christmas in November Craft Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 2 at Williamsburg Event Center. More than 40 vendors sell handmade items. Pets are welcome for photos with Santa Paws. Proceeds support cat and dog rescues in northern Michigan.
Hemingway documentary
SUTTONS BAY — “Young Hemingway and His Enduring Eden” screens at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 3 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4 at Suttons Bay Community Theatre. The after-movie discussion features filmmaker George Colburn and Michigan Hemingway Society President Christopher Struble. This is part of the Fall Film Series. Tickets are $10.
