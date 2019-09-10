Fall Adopt-a-thon
TRAVERSE CITY — AC PAW joins PetSmart Charities for a Fall Adopt-a-thon on Sept. 13-15. Adoption fees will be reduced Friday from 5-7 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tree-climbing contest
TRAVERSE CITY — The Arboriculture Society of Michigan hosts the 25th Annual Michigan Tree Climbing Championship on Sept. 13-14 at the Village at Grand Traverse Commons. The Arbor Fair — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday — free kids activities and information. Professional competitions run 3-6 p.m. Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday when top professionals (men and women) from all over Michigan compete to represent the state at the 2020 International Tree Climbing Championship in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Contact 517-337-4999; email info@asm-isa.org or visit www.asm-isa.org.
Ride for reading
THOMPSONVILLE — The Friends of the Betsie Valley District Library will host an 87-mile motorcycle ride on Sept. 21 at noon from Geno’s Sports Bar and Grill to Empire Beach and back to raise funds for reading and educational programs for all ages. Register online at signMeup.com
until Sept. 20, or day-of at Geno’s from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Cost is $20 per bike; $15 per passenger. Contact bvdlibrary0012@yahoo.com; Facebook Betsie Valley Ride for Reading; @bvride for reading or 231-378-4578.
