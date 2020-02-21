GTRLC awarded
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy recently received the 2020 Pure Award at the Pure Michigan Governor’s Conference on Tourism. Traverse City Tourism nominated GTRLC and its Campaign for Generations. The GTRLC was recognized for incorporating natural, cultural and/or heritage stewardship in their daily operations. The Campaign for Generations is a $71.4 million program encompassing 29 protection and parkland locations in five northern Michigan counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.