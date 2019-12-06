Holiday sale
TRAVERSE CITY — Habitat for Humanity ReStore- Grand Traverse Region Manager Donna Castor hosts the 12 Days of Christmas Sale Dec. 6-21 at 2487 Rice St. Castor plans to announce sales on the ReStore Facebook page each day. The store is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. More details: 231-944-1182.
Country music performances
TRAVERSE CITY — Country band Two Ole’ Broads and Three Buddies take the stage at the Hayloft from 7-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays in December. The group also plans to perform on New Year’s Eve.
Arts and crafts show
LAKE LEELANAU — The annual Provemont Arts and Crafts Show goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 7 at the VFW, 7475 E. Duck Lake Road.
Movie fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — Hospice of Michigan hosts an exclusive screening of “Jumanji: The Next Level” at 6:15 p.m. Dec. 9 at the State Theatre. Tickets are $50 and include a drink, popcorn and the pre-movie reception at The Corner Loft. Proceeds support Jo Elyn Nyman Anchors Programs for Children, a statewide pediatric hospice initiative. jumanji4anchors.com.
Humane society receives grant
TRAVERSE CITY — Cherryland Humane Society recently received a $10,000 Program Development Grant from Pedigree Foundation. Funds support the local nonprofit’s in-kennel training program. The foundation gave more than $825,000 to 327 shelters and rescue organizations on Giving Tuesday.
