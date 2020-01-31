Poetry event registration
GLEN ARBOR — The “Fresh Water Poetry Throwdown” is scheduled for April 19 at Glen Arbor Arts Center.
High school students can read an original poem about water.
Participation is free, but poets must register by April 3.
Space is limited.
This is part of the “Who Owns the Water?” exhibition, displayed through May 1. Contact: 231-334-6112.
Book sale
INTERLOCHEN — Friends of Interlochen Public Library host the Sweetheart of a Book Sale Feb. 1-18 at the library. Gently used books are available to purchase.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. The library is closed Feb. 17 for an in-service.
Summer Explorers Club
TRAVERSE CITY — Registration opens Feb. 3
for the TCAPS Summer Explorers Club, which runs June 22 through
Aug. 28. Preschool through fifth graders are invited for activities, field trips and special guests.
More information: 231-933-1759.
Weekly cooking classes
TRAVERSE CITY — A free cooking class starts at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3 at Oryana. Learn to budget, organize the fridge and make healthy meals. Tastings and recipes included. Classes continue Monday nights in February. Register at Eventbrite.com or call 231-947-0191.
Census recruiting
TRAVERSE CITY — U.S. Census Bureau hosts “Coffeehouse Blitz” this month to recruit census takers. Representatives are present at these events: 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 3 at Grand Traverse Pie Company, 7:30-9:30 a.m. Feb. 4 at Oryana, 7:30-9:30 a.m. Feb. 5 at Mundos Roasting & Co., 4:30-6:30 p.m. Feb. 6 at Brew and 9-11 a.m. Feb. 7 at Higher Grounds.
Gentle yoga for adults
INTERLOCHEN — Adults are invited to free gentle yoga sessions at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays
at Interlochen Public Library. Classes focus
on movement, breathing and stretching. Bring a yoga mat, water and towel. Donations are appreciated.
Railroad society meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Railroad Historical Society of Northwest Michigan hosts its next meeting at 7 p.m. Feb. 4 at Great Lakes Children’s Museum. Learn about the Canadian Pacific/VIA passenger train in the Canadian Rockies. Information: rrcollector321@gmail.com.
Summer camp fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — A happy hour benefit goes from 4-7 p.m. Feb. 6 at Rare Bird Brewpub. Learn about Kids On the Go Summer Camp, a nonprofit pediatric program that provides physical, occupational and speech therapy for kids with special needs.
Donate $25 and receive a free beverage. Kids On the Go is a 2020 Pour for More partner.
Baby Play Time
INTERLOCHEN — Baby Play Time begins at 10 a.m. Feb. 7 and 21 at Interlochen Public Library. Bring kids from birth through age 2 for stories, songs, movement and music. Events occur monthly on the first and third Friday.
Heart disease program
SUTTONS BAY — Leelanau County Senior Services and Munson Home Health present a program at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 7 at the Government Center. The event includes nutrition tips, blood pressure checks and heart healthy snacks. Attendees may wear red to raise awareness about heart disease.
More information: 231-256-8121.
Yoga session
ELK RAPIDS — A Kundalini Yoga and Meditation Workshop goes from 5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 7 at Elk Rapids Yoga Flow. Kundalini is known as the “yoga of awareness.” Class includes exercises and extended relaxation. All ages and levels are welcome. Cost is $25. Sign up online or email jan@elkrapidsyogaflow.com.
Chocolate potluck
INTERLOCHEN — The Make-A-Gift Series features the annual chocolate potluck from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 8 at Interlochen Public Library. Adults are invited to bring an item to share. Visit the library or call 231-276-6767 to sign up.
BATA changes Leelanau service
TRAVERSE CITY — BATA plans to temporarily modify service to Village Loop Route 11 starting Feb. 17. Transportation between Traverse City and Empire, Glen Arbor, Maple City and Cedar will be offered seasonally, as ridership is low from November to April. The regular schedule — with multiple trips per day — returns in mid-May. Meanwhile, the current Village Link service includes predetermined pick-up times and locations as well as door-to-door transportation options. Hours are from 6:30 a.m. to midnight in Leelanau County. Call 231-941-2324 for reservations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.