Munson benefit
TRAVERSE CITY — Morsels Espresso + Edibles supports Munson Healthcare Foundations through its Morsels Doughnation program. This month features bite-sized treats called “yummunson,” a pecan shortbread with milk chocolate frosting and salted caramel sauce. The bakery donates 25 cents to the healthcare organization for every item sold in September.
Railroad program
TRAVERSE CITY — The Railroad Historical Society of Northwest Michigan meets at 7 p.m. Sept. 3 at the Great Lakes Children’s Museum. The program covers the Norwegian Flam Railway. Anyone interested in railroad history is invited to attend. Contact: rrcollector321@gmail.com.
Retirement presentation
KALKASKA — The “Supercharge Your Retirement” presentation starts at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 4 at Kalkaska County Library. This 20-30 minute class is geared toward people nearing or in retirement. RSVP: 231-258-9411.
Art exhibition opens Sept. 6
FRANKFORT — Oliver Art Center opens its annual All Media Juried Exhibition with a reception from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 6. Gallery visitors can vote for their favorite piece. View the artwork through Oct. 4.
Fall Garage Sale
TRAVERE CITY — The Fall Garage Sale is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 7 at The Father Fred Foundation. Clothing, household goods, jewelry, antiques and some furniture are available for purchase. Sales help the foundation stock its food pantry and provide other community resources.
Masonic organization hosts event
TRAVERSE CITY — Order of the Eastern Star’s Traverse Bay Area Chapter 147 hosts Helping Paws for Veterans Founder Lori Shaw at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 7 at the Masonic Temple. Shaw discusses how dogs can help veterans. Adults who are Masons or have a Mason relative are eligible to join the Order of the Eastern Star. More information: 231-633-6988.
Local theater partners with arts center
INTERLOCHEN — Parallel 45 Theatre and Interlochen Center for the Arts recently launched a partnership. This features a six-week residency for directors and other professionals to create new materials with Interlochen Arts Academy theater students. The project is set to premiere in March. Students can also apprentice with Parallel 45 during the summer performance season. Finally, the partnership includes collaboration with the Mitten Lab, a performing arts residency program. A free presentation features Interlochen students at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at Harvey Theatre.
Police: 3 hurt in nightclub shooting
KALAMAZOO — Authorities say an early-morning shooting outside a nightclub near the campus of Western Michigan University left three people injured.
Kalamazoo Public Safety says officers responded about 1:20 a.m. Friday to reports of gunfire and found a large crowd, including two people with apparent gunshot wounds. They say another person showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound. All three were reported to be in stable condition.
Investigators didn’t immediately say what may have led to the shooting. They say a male suspect in a yellow Chevrolet Camaro was seen leaving the area immediately afterward. He was being sought.
The shooting prompted Western Michigan University’s Department of Public Safety to warn people to exercise caution while in the area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.