Pin sales
TRAVERSE CITY — Peter Garthe sells National Cherry Festival pins from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 15 at 521 S. Union St. Customers must wear masks and keep their distance during pickup. Cash and checks are accepted at this event. Call 231-947-4230 to pay with a credit card and for shipping options.
Class lunch
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central High School’s Class of 1957 meets for lunch from noon to 2 p.m. July 16 at the Elks Lodge. All area classmates are invited to attend. The facility observes COVID-19 restrictions, such as wearing a face covering and social distancing.
Programs resume
PETOSKEY — North Country Community Mental Health recently reopened the Petoskey Club and the New Horizons Clubhouse in Rapid City. A limited number of members may visit three days per week. Virtual meetings and telehealth services continue. Call 231-347-1786 to learn more about the Petoskey location and 231-331-4821 for details about Rapid City.
Man killed by police after mask dispute
DETROIT — A Michigan sheriff’s deputy on Tuesday fatally shot a man suspected of stabbing another man who had challenged him about not wearing a mask at a store, police said.
The shooting occurred in Eaton County about 30 minutes after the stabbing at a Quality Dairy store, state police Lt. Brian Oleksyk said.
A sheriff’s deputy spotted the man’s vehicle and shot him when he got out of his car and tried to attack her, Oleksyk said.
“Drop the weapon! Drop the weapon!” the officer, a 22-year veteran, demanded, according to neighborhood security video released by police.
The man, Sean Ruis, was holding a screwdriver and knives, Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich said.
“It’s very unfortunate she had to use her weapon, but she had to save her life,” Reich said. “She had to use deadly force. She did it properly.”
Ruis, 43, of Grand Ledge, who worked at the Michigan Department of Transportation, died at a hospital. He was suspected of stabbing a 77-year-old man inside the store when he was confronted about not wearing a mask, Oleksyk said.
The stabbing victim was in stable condition at a hospital. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered people to wear masks in stores to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus.
“The goal here is to be safe. We all have to do our part so this doesn’t spread,” Reich said.
The decision about whether to wear a mask in public for some has become a political statement, and there have been other violent encounters. In May, a security guard at a Family Dollar store in Flint was fatally shot after denying entry to a customer without a mask.
Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, a Republican, said masks are important. But he also urged the general public not to confront people over a lack of a mask.
“There is no reason to risk your health or your life over the debate of wearing masks in public,” Shirkey said.
