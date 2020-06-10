Casting call
NEW YORK — Sharp Entertainment is casting for a new television documentary series, tentatively titled “Mountain Love.” The company seeks unmarried, long-distance couples with one person who lives on a farm or in the mountains while the other resides in a city or suburb. Interested persons should contact MountainLoveCasting2020@gmail.com by June 10.
Meeting scrapped
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Economic Development Committee is no longer meeting June 11 at the Governmental Center. The next session is scheduled for July 9 at 7:30 a.m. Visit the county website to see the current calendar.
Meet the senator
HONOR — Sen. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, hosts coffee hours June 12 at noon at Maley Park in Honor and 2:30 p.m. at Herman Park in Suttons Bay. Residents of the 35th District may express opinions and concerns about state government or request help with a state issue. Social distancing and face masks are strongly encouraged at these events. Contact: 855-347-8035.
Caregiver workshop
TRAVERSE CITY— MSU Extension offers the six-session “Powerful Tools for Caregivers” beginning June 15 via Zoom. Topics include stress reduction, goal setting, communicating with family, care facilities and more. Orientation begins at 1 p.m. June 12. More information: lindqui8@msu.edu.
Free art kits
TRAVERSE CITY — artBright offers free accessible art kits this summer. A painting kit is available June 12, nature fairies June 19 and stained glass June 26. Each household can receive one item for kids under 12. Registration: facebook.com/artbrightlight.
Event canceled
WILLIAMSBURG — The June 13 Strawberry Social at Williamsburg United Methodist Church was called off amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers expect the event to return in June of 2021.
Fundraiser event
TRAVERSE CITY — St. Francis Catholic Church Knights of Columbus Council No. 13958 sponsors a donation drive from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 13 at the church on Union Street. Cash and checks are collected for the Father Fred Foundation. Food is not accepted at this event. Drivers should enter the parking lot from 13th Street.
Museum opens June 13
MESICK — Mesick Historical Museum opens for the season from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 13. A slide presentation features past events including the Gladiolus Festival, Hillbilly Day Parade, Mayor Exchange Day and Mesick Mushroom Festival.
