New resource page
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Works! will feature a new tool on its website: the COVID-19 Resources page. Job seekers and employees can find answers to frequently asked questions. Topics include assistance with paying bills, finding childcare and information for senior citizens. Individuals are encouraged to check the page often, as it should update with new resources when they are available. Visit NWMiWorks.org to learn more.
Park opening delayed
EMPIRE — Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore plans to postpone the season opening of some facilities until July 1. These include Pierce Stocking Scenic Drive, campgrounds and museums on South Manitou Island, campsites on North Manitou Island, museums at Glen Haven, the Maritime Museum and the Sleeping Bear Point U.S. Lifesaving Service Station. Park trails; picnic areas; parking lots; boat launches; and the D.H. Day Group, D.H. Day, Platte River and White Pine campgrounds are also closed to the public. Campers should receive an email with refund information regarding reservations between May 1 and June 21. National park staff may reopen the Dune Climb, restrooms, trails and picnic sites before July if public health recommendations allow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.