Roadwork to begin April 24
TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse County Road Commission plans to work on South Airport Road from the railroad tracks near Wysong Road to the tracks near Park Drive starting April 24. The southern eastbound lane is closed from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for high ridge removal. Motorists should expect delays and must follow flag controllers’ directions.
Area to receive donations
TRAVERSE CITY — 4Front Credit Union plans to donate $50,000 to area hospital crisis funds and food banks. Funds help purchase supplies and support testing at the 12 hospitals in the Munson Healthcare and McLaren Northern Michigan systems. The food distribution recipients are The Manna Food Project, the Northwest Food Coalition and Feeding America West Michigan.
