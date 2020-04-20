College open house
TRAVERSE CITY — Ferris State University hosts a virtual open house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 22 via the Zoom application. Students can ask staff about programs, admissions and financial aid. Submit official or unofficial transcripts and test scores to transfer@ferris.edu before the event to be considered for admission.
Backyard Gardening 101
SUTTONS BAY — Inland Seas Education Association hosts Backyard Gardening 101 at 2 p.m. April 22 through its Facebook page. The live demonstration is followed by a question-and-answer session.
