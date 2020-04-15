IAF online discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — The International Affairs Forum hosts NPR's London correspondent Frank Langfitt at 4 p.m. April 16 through the Zoom application. His discussion "Brexit in the Time of COVID-19" is followed by a question-and-answer session. People can order Langfitt's book "The Shanghai Free Taxi: Journeys with the Hustlers and Rebels of the New China" (2016) from Horizon Books. Anyone can join the event using the ID 973-7675-3071. Questions: 231-995-1844; iaf@nmc.edu.
State airports to receive funds
TRAVERSE CITY — U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao recently announced the Federal Aviation Administration plans to award more than $256 million in aid to 94 airports statewide during the COVID-19 pandemic. Funding can be used for debt payments, capital expenditures and operating costs like payroll and utilities. This is part of the new Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act Airport Grant Program.
The following northern Michigan facilities are among the recipients:
- Antrim County Airport in Bellaire, $30,000
- Charlevoix Municipal Airport, $30,000
- Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City, $14,819,260
- Frankfort Dow Memorial Field, $20,000
- Gaylord Regional Airport, $30,000
- Grayling Army Airfield, $1,000
- Harbor Springs Municipal Airport, $30,000
- Manistee County Blacker Airport, $30,000
- Pellston Regional Airport, $1,104,773
- Wexford County Airport, $30,000
