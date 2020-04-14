Table Health workshops

TRAVERSE CITY — Table Health offers several virtual workshops this month, starting April 16. Topics include thyroid, digestive and pelvic health; massage; and allergen-free baking. Registration is open at Eventbrite.com. Contact: 231-333-1331.

Online course scholarship

CHARLESTOWN, W.Va. — Online education provider American Public University announced the Momentum 2020 scholarship to help students who cannot continue their schooling at their home institutions during the coronavirus pandemic. A 50-percent tuition grant is available for one or two courses started in May through August. Textbook fees may be waived. APUmomentum.com.

Tags

