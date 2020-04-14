Table Health workshops
TRAVERSE CITY — Table Health offers several virtual workshops this month, starting April 16. Topics include thyroid, digestive and pelvic health; massage; and allergen-free baking. Registration is open at Eventbrite.com. Contact: 231-333-1331.
Online course scholarship
CHARLESTOWN, W.Va. — Online education provider American Public University announced the Momentum 2020 scholarship to help students who cannot continue their schooling at their home institutions during the coronavirus pandemic. A 50-percent tuition grant is available for one or two courses started in May through August. Textbook fees may be waived. APUmomentum.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.