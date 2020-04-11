Insurers offer free treatment
LANSING — Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services announced many state health insurance companies plan to waive costs, including copays, deductibles and coinsurance for COVID-19 testing and treatments.
People will not be charged for coronavirus-related primary care visits, laboratory tests, emergency room visits, ambulance services and FDA-approved medications when they are available.
Participating insurers are Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, McLaren Health Plan, Priority Health, United Healthcare Insurance, Meridian Health Plan, Physicians Health Plan, Molina Healthcare Michigan, Aetna Better Health of Michigan, HAP Alliance Health and Humana Insurance.
